Theatre Of Dreams: New Exhibition At Heydar Aliyev Center

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A new solo exhibition by Peruvian artist Ronald Companoca is set to open at the Heydar Aliyev Center on May 21, Trend reports.

The exhibition "The Theater of Dreams", which will run until March 1, 2027, will present a number of the author's works to the public for the first time.

The exhibition invites visitors into a fantastical world inhabited by clowns, musicians, magicians, travelers, and imaginary creatures. Companoca's works are created within the philosophy of magical surrealism, offering an artistic universe where reality and imagination exist in delicate balance. The conceptual foundation of this universe draws inspiration from world-renowned artists such as Hieronymus Bosch, Salvador Dalí, and René Magritte, whose works explore the boundaries between reality and imagination.

Ronald Companoca, who speaks to his audience in a unique artistic language, has had his works exhibited in various countries in Europe, the United States, and Central America to date.