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Wheat Markets Surge
(MENAFN) Wheat prices are set to record their largest weekly rise in two months, as intensifying conflict in the Middle East heightens fears of accelerating food inflation and worsening disruptions across global supply chains.
Chicago wheat futures, the main global benchmark, have advanced by roughly 4.5% over the course of the week. The gains have been supported by rising geopolitical uncertainty alongside unfavorable weather patterns in major agricultural regions, including the United States.
A report released this week by humanitarian organization Mercy Corps warns that the economic fallout from the ongoing conflict has already “locked in” food insecurity outcomes for 2026 and 2027 in several highly vulnerable nations. The organization emphasized that the shock is likely to have long-term consequences for global food stability.
The report further explains that interruptions in fuel, fertilizer availability, and shipping networks have quickly extended into import-reliant countries such as Somalia, Ethiopia, and Pakistan. These disruptions are occurring at a critical time, as key planting seasons are currently underway, threatening agricultural productivity.
It also notes that global fertilizer prices spiked sharply during an essential period for farmers, while fuel costs in certain regions surged by as much as 150% within just a few days. This has significantly raised expenses related to transportation and irrigation, adding further pressure on food production systems. In addition, commercial shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz — a crucial passage for global energy and trade — has dropped by more than 90%, placing severe strain on agricultural supply chains worldwide.
Chicago wheat futures, the main global benchmark, have advanced by roughly 4.5% over the course of the week. The gains have been supported by rising geopolitical uncertainty alongside unfavorable weather patterns in major agricultural regions, including the United States.
A report released this week by humanitarian organization Mercy Corps warns that the economic fallout from the ongoing conflict has already “locked in” food insecurity outcomes for 2026 and 2027 in several highly vulnerable nations. The organization emphasized that the shock is likely to have long-term consequences for global food stability.
The report further explains that interruptions in fuel, fertilizer availability, and shipping networks have quickly extended into import-reliant countries such as Somalia, Ethiopia, and Pakistan. These disruptions are occurring at a critical time, as key planting seasons are currently underway, threatening agricultural productivity.
It also notes that global fertilizer prices spiked sharply during an essential period for farmers, while fuel costs in certain regions surged by as much as 150% within just a few days. This has significantly raised expenses related to transportation and irrigation, adding further pressure on food production systems. In addition, commercial shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz — a crucial passage for global energy and trade — has dropped by more than 90%, placing severe strain on agricultural supply chains worldwide.
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