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Pakistan Calls for Permanent End to US-Iran War, Urges Flexibility in Talks
(MENAFN) Pakistan has called for a “permanent termination” of the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, urging both Washington and Tehran to adopt a more flexible approach toward reaching a lasting agreement, according to reports.
Speaking at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum on Friday, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said Islamabad’s priority goes beyond extending a ceasefire, stressing that the main goal is to end the war entirely and secure a durable settlement between the parties.
“Our objective is not ceasefire extension. Our main objective is the permanent termination of war,” Dar said, adding that Pakistan has been facilitating dialogue between the two sides since hostilities began on Feb. 28 and has hosted high-level discussions following the breakdown of diplomatic relations in 1979.
He noted that progress in the mediation process is largely advanced, stating that “more than 80% of the work has been done,” while indicating that final sticking points remain and require compromise from both sides.
Dar’s remarks came as Iran announced the Strait of Hormuz would be fully open to commercial shipping, a move linked to the ongoing ceasefire arrangement. Pakistan had previously helped broker a 14-day truce between the US and Iran on April 8.
Earlier tensions had seen restrictions imposed on the strategic waterway following the outbreak of the conflict, disrupting global energy flows and maritime transport.
Speaking at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum on Friday, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said Islamabad’s priority goes beyond extending a ceasefire, stressing that the main goal is to end the war entirely and secure a durable settlement between the parties.
“Our objective is not ceasefire extension. Our main objective is the permanent termination of war,” Dar said, adding that Pakistan has been facilitating dialogue between the two sides since hostilities began on Feb. 28 and has hosted high-level discussions following the breakdown of diplomatic relations in 1979.
He noted that progress in the mediation process is largely advanced, stating that “more than 80% of the work has been done,” while indicating that final sticking points remain and require compromise from both sides.
Dar’s remarks came as Iran announced the Strait of Hormuz would be fully open to commercial shipping, a move linked to the ongoing ceasefire arrangement. Pakistan had previously helped broker a 14-day truce between the US and Iran on April 8.
Earlier tensions had seen restrictions imposed on the strategic waterway following the outbreak of the conflict, disrupting global energy flows and maritime transport.
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