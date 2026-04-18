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Anthropic Launches Claude Design Tool for Visual Content Creation
(MENAFN) Anthropic has introduced a new tool called Claude Design aimed at helping users produce visual materials such as designs, prototypes, and presentations, according to reports.
The company announced on Friday that the product is powered by its most advanced vision model and is currently available as a research preview for subscribers on Claude Pro, Max, Team, and Enterprise plans.
Claude Design is designed to streamline creative workflows by automatically adapting to existing brand guidelines, including colors and typography, by analyzing users’ codebases, the company said.
Users can begin projects using text prompts, uploaded files, or web-based captures, allowing the system to generate realistic prototypes based on input content.
Finished projects can be exported in formats such as PDF, PPTX, or HTML, or directly transferred to Canva for further editing and design work.
The company announced on Friday that the product is powered by its most advanced vision model and is currently available as a research preview for subscribers on Claude Pro, Max, Team, and Enterprise plans.
Claude Design is designed to streamline creative workflows by automatically adapting to existing brand guidelines, including colors and typography, by analyzing users’ codebases, the company said.
Users can begin projects using text prompts, uploaded files, or web-based captures, allowing the system to generate realistic prototypes based on input content.
Finished projects can be exported in formats such as PDF, PPTX, or HTML, or directly transferred to Canva for further editing and design work.
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