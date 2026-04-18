Four African Cheetahs Arrive At Bengaluru Zoo Forest Minister Khandre Receives Them

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 18 (IANS) Four African cheetahs brought from South Africa arrived in Bengaluru and were received at midnight at Kempegowda International Airport by Karnataka Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment, Eshwar Khandre, an official statement said on Saturday.

The minister, who travelled to Bengaluru via Hyderabad after attending a programme in Kalaburagi, went directly to the cargo terminal to welcome the“foreign guests” that have been brought to Bannerghatta Biological Park.

Officials ensured special care was taken so that the cheetahs were not affected by changes in climate and environment.

Instructions were issued to maintain strict safety protocols, including quarantine arrangements, a planned 30-day diet, and regular health check-ups. Veterinary officers have been directed to closely monitor the animals and follow all precautionary measures.

The minister also reviewed arrangements for the safe transportation of the animals to Bannerghatta Biological Park.

In a statement today, Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment, said, "Today, I welcomed four cheetahs that arrived in Bengaluru from South Africa at midnight at Kempegowda International Airport. As soon as I reached Bengaluru via Hyderabad after completing the Kalburgi programme, I went straight to the cargo transport division and received these foreign guests who had arrived to reach Bannerghatta Zoo."

He further stated, special care has been instructed to be taken by officials to ensure that these cheetahs face no distress due to environmental and climatic changes.

"I have directed the veterinary officers to strictly follow all safety measures, including quarantine arrangements, 30 days of prescribed diet, and health checks. Arrangements to transport the animals safely to Bannerghatta Zoo have also been reviewed," Minister Khandre stated.

The Forest Minister noted that, "Cheetahs that once roamed the forests of our Karnataka are no longer to be found today. At the very least, people should have the opportunity to see these rare wild animals in zoos. With this in mind, I have instructed the officials of the Karnataka Zoo Authority to give utmost priority to their safety and conservation."