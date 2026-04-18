403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN Chief Hails Iran Decision to Keep Strait of Hormuz Open for Shipping
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday welcomed Iran’s decision to keep the Strait of Hormuz fully accessible to commercial shipping throughout the duration of the ceasefire, according to reports.
In an official statement, he described the move as "This is a step in the right direction." He reiterated the organization’s stance, saying, "The UN position remains clear: we need the full restoration of international navigational rights and freedoms in the Strait of Hormuz, respected by everyone."
Guterres also voiced optimism that maintaining access to the strategic waterway, alongside the ceasefire, could help foster trust among the involved parties and support ongoing diplomatic initiatives being facilitated by Pakistan.
His spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, noted in remarks to reporters that Guterres remains "fully supportive" of efforts aimed at reaching a peaceful resolution to the current tensions in the Middle East.
The comments followed an earlier announcement by Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who confirmed that the Strait of Hormuz would stay "completely open” to all commercial vessels. He explained that the move was taken “in line with the ceasefire in Lebanon,” as stated on the US-based social media platform X.
In an official statement, he described the move as "This is a step in the right direction." He reiterated the organization’s stance, saying, "The UN position remains clear: we need the full restoration of international navigational rights and freedoms in the Strait of Hormuz, respected by everyone."
Guterres also voiced optimism that maintaining access to the strategic waterway, alongside the ceasefire, could help foster trust among the involved parties and support ongoing diplomatic initiatives being facilitated by Pakistan.
His spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, noted in remarks to reporters that Guterres remains "fully supportive" of efforts aimed at reaching a peaceful resolution to the current tensions in the Middle East.
The comments followed an earlier announcement by Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who confirmed that the Strait of Hormuz would stay "completely open” to all commercial vessels. He explained that the move was taken “in line with the ceasefire in Lebanon,” as stated on the US-based social media platform X.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment