Preity Zinta On Prabhsimran Singh: Never Heard Him Complain Or Come Late When He Sat On The Bench

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) Actress Preity Zinta, who is the co-owner of Punjab Kings, has heaped praise on her team member Prabhsimran Singh and talked about his his journey, lauding his soft-spoken demeanor and discipline despite time on the bench.

A social media user on X, formerly called Twitter, talked about his transformation from an expensive, untested IPL gamble to a fearless match-winner shaped by years of patience and setbacks on the bench.

Preity took to the comment section and described Prabhsimran Singh as“soft spoken, well behaved and extremely sweet.”

She went on to say:“His mom makes food and brings it to the hotel ( Best Kadi Chawal & Bhartha among other things ) for the entire team every IPL.I never heard him complain or come late when he sat on the bench.”

The actress says she beams with pride as she watches him shine in matches.

“Watching him shine fills me up with so much joy cuz nothing is more rewarding than to see a good guy win. Sorry I couldn't help commenting on ur write up as it popped up in my timeline,” she concluded the post.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule on April 17 heaped praise on Prabhsimran Singh for his sensational batting efforts and said the wicketkeeper-batter has been a key reason behind team's consistent run-scoring over the past couple of years.

Prabhsimran continued his rich vein of form, anchoring the chase with an unbeaten 80 off just 39 deliveries, registering his second consecutive half-century.

“Prabhsimran is a sensational player. He has shown great consistency at the top and adapts well to match situations, ensuring we get strong starts. He has been a key reason behind our consistent run-scoring over the past couple of years,” Bahutule said.

In the latest IPL match Punjab Kings (PBKS) won the match against five-time champions Mumbai Indians.

The Mumbai Indians team suffered a defeat in Match 24 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against PBKS at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Prabhsimran and Shreyas Iyer had scored half-centuries to help PBKS beat Sunrisers Hyderabad a couple of days back. They mastered another chase with the former hammering 80 not off 39 balls and the latter scoring 66 off 35 as PBKS reached 198/3 in 16.3 overs after inserting Mumbai Indians in and restricting them to 195/6 despite a scintillating unbeaten century by Quinton de Kock (112*) and fifty by Naman Dhir.

While Prabhsimran scored his second fifty of IPL 2026, Iyer hammered his third successive half-century in the tournament.