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New Round of US–Iran Nuclear Talks Expected in Islamabad

New Round of US–Iran Nuclear Talks Expected in Islamabad


2026-04-18 01:26:53
(MENAFN) A fresh phase of nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran is scheduled to be held in the Pakistani capital on Monday, according to a report released on Friday. The discussions are part of continued diplomatic efforts aimed at addressing long-standing tensions over Iran’s nuclear program.

Sources in Iran who are familiar with the talks indicated that representatives from both sides are anticipated to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday, as reported by CNN. However, neither Washington nor Tehran has officially confirmed the information through public statements.

While no formal confirmation has been issued, President Donald Trump previously suggested that negotiations might take place over the weekend. The earlier round of talks, conducted last weekend, concluded without reaching any deal despite prolonged discussions. Meanwhile, a temporary ceasefire agreement, mediated by Pakistan, is expected to expire early next week.

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