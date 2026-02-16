World No 8 Paolini Applauds Eala As Filipina Phenomenon Grips Dubai

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai evokes wonderful memories for Jasmine Paolini, a diminutive player who has made big strides in women's tennis.

It was at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in February 2024 that the Italian won the first WTA 1000 title of her career, a victory that unlocked her Grand Slam potential.

A few months after her Dubai triumph, Paolini made back-to-back final appearances at the French Open and Wimbledon, becoming the first player to reach the final of the two Slams in the same season since Serena Williams in 2016.

While she still finds the fast court in Dubai tricky to handle, the tournament brings a smile to her face.

On Sunday, during the media roundtable, the 30-year-old smiled again when asked to offer her insights into a Filipina phenomenon named Alexandra Eala.

Eala's first match in Dubai was slotted in for a 7 pm start on Sunday, and yet hordes of Filipino fans started arriving at the stadium as early as 11 am.

Paolini acknowledges the role Eala has played, triggering a tennis revolution in the Philippines, having become the highest-ranked player in the country's history following a breakthrough season in 2025.

“I think it's really important to have people from all around the world playing tennis. Somebody like Alexandra Eala, it's a huge thing for tennis,” the world number eight said.

“I think it's great to have many, many fans also coming in tournaments where usually there are fewer people. Like Abu Dhabi (Open) was full of people watching Eala. I also remember the first match in Doha (last week), you could hear from outside the court people cheering for her. It's great.”

Remarkably, Paolini's first opponent in Dubai will be Eala, the world number 40. But the Italian believes the rising star's success could play a big role in spreading the game of tennis in Asia.

“We all know Asia has a lot of population, so a lot of people who can come to tennis can support us, can support our sport,” she said.

Paolini will be the overwhelming favourite against the 20-year-old Filipina sensation on Tuesday.

But Eala, who beat Hailey Baptiste of the US in her opening match at a packed Dubai Stadium on Sunday, is no stranger to playing top players, having earned stunning wins over Grand Slam winners Jeļena Ostapenko, Madison Keys, and Iga Świątek in her dream run to the semifinal at the Miami Open last year.

Now, Dubai will expect a full house again on Tuesday.

“She is a superstar now in the Philippines. Win or lose, we will all be here to support her,” said Filipino expat Nestor Odarve.



