Why Tabu Doesn't Use Her Father's Name: Here's The Real Reason

Tabu shines in Bhooth Bangla despite a brief role, leaving strong impact. But her real name, surname change, and why she avoids using her father's name remain intriguing facts for fans.

Tabu's real name is Tabassum Fatima. During her school days, she used 'Fatima' as her surname. She spent her childhood in Hyderabad, living with her maternal grandparents. Her mother was a teacher, and the influence of strong women in her family is clearly visible in her upbringing.

The legendary Dev Anand gave Tabassum the name 'Tabu'. After spotting her at a birthday party, Dev Anand cast her in his film 'Hum Naujawan' to play his daughter. The film's credits listed her as 'Tabu', and the name stuck, becoming famous from then on.

In an interview, Tabu once said,“I have no memories with him. My sister has met him sometimes, but I never felt the desire to meet him. I am happy with my life.” After her parents' divorce, Tabu remained distant from her father and never formed an emotional attachment.

In the same interview, Tabu explained, "I never used my father's surname. I just didn't feel it was necessary. Tabassum Fatima was enough for me." According to Tabu, she never felt the need to adopt her father's name 'Hashmi' because she didn't grow up with him at all.

Tabu was just 11 when she did a small role in the film 'Bazaar'. She got her first credit in Dev Anand's 'Hum Naujawan'. Her debut as a lead actress was in the 1994 film 'Vijay Path', opposite Ajay Devgn, for which she also won the Filmfare Best Debut award. Later, she won National Awards for 'Maachis' (1996) and 'Chandani Bar' (2001). Tabu's popular films include 'Saajan Chale Sasural', 'Border', 'Biwi No. 1', the 'Drishyam' franchise, and 'Crew'.

Even today, Tabu is counted among the industry's most powerful actresses. She is currently seen in 'Bhooth Bangla'. Her next film is a Telugu movie titled 'Slumdog 33: Temple Road', which is being directed by Puri Jagannadh.