Crypto News: Pepeto Presale Fast Sell Out Stage Whilst Ethereum Price Prediction Reaches $7,500 By Standard Chartered

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The Ethereum based token Pepeto just confirmed that its latest presale stage closed out in hours, a clear sign that buyer demand around the token is climbing sharply. That speed alone reveals how much belief now sits behind this project, and as the launch gets closer, early round buyers keep returning to add bigger positions every time. Each passing week makes it harder to ignore the idea that Pepeto could become the standout crypto news story of 2026.

Every reading in the market today lines up with a fresh bull cycle following the Iran ceasefire rally that pushed Bitcoin above $75,000 and Ethereum above $2,400, and the Ethereum price prediction from major banks keeps pouring fuel on the fire with targets far above where ETH trades today. When ETH climbs toward the numbers Wall Street is now publishing, every strong project built on the network moves up with it, and Pepeto sits right at the front of that wave.

Crypto News: Pepeto Fast Selling Out Stages and Bullish Standard Chartered Ethereum Price Prediction

Pepeto clearing a stage this fast makes the token a must watch for every serious portfolio, and what adds real weight to the case is that the exchange being built is led by a former Binance executive, a platform designed to fix the Ethereum pain points that drain wallets every day. As the Ethereum price prediction strengthens with each fresh headline, the Ethereum based token Pepeto picks up more value with every step forward. Standard Chartered's global head of digital assets research, Geoffrey Kendrick, just pushed his Ethereum price prediction to $7,500 by the end of 2026, citing institutional buying at nearly double Bitcoin's accumulation pace. Kendrick put it plainly in that note: "2026 will be the year of Ethereum, much like 2021 was."

A stronger Ethereum price outlook means the whole market is warming up, and that is good news for every position held. But each cycle has taught the same lesson: once the large caps hit their targets, the life changing money almost never comes from the large caps themselves. It shows up with the people who entered a project before it listed, at the lowest price that token will ever trade. ETH did that in 2014. SHIB did it in 2020. For 2026, the presale pulling in the most money and the loudest crypto news coverage is Pepeto, and the entry window is closing fast.

Ethereum Based Crypto Pepeto Utility Explained

Pepeto fixes the exact problems that eat away at Ethereum wallets every day, and the person behind the build came out of Binance where he ran platforms handling billions in daily volume. PepetoSwap was designed to wipe out the fees that shrink every portfolio, zero cost on every swap while Uniswap and PancakeSwap still charge 0.3% per trade. The bridge uses a lock and mint design to move assets across chains for nothing. Once this goes live, there is no reason left to keep paying for what Pepeto hands over for free.

That is why some of the largest ETH wallets sit among the biggest entries into this presale. These buyers have watched this movie play out before. One early ETH holder dropped just $6,200 into the 2014 presale, and that single position grew past $80 million.

They understand the Ethereum price prediction alone is not enough to deliver those kinds of returns from ETH at a $292 billion market cap, so the real capital rotates to the next presale with working tools already behind it. Pepeto stands on that same foundation, and it carries something ETH never had at this stage, meme coin reach that resembles early Shiba Inu. Analysts point to at least 50x based on how prior meme coins moved right after listing, and skipping Pepeto at presale price could end up the costliest missed chance of 2026.

Conclusion

The Ethereum price prediction now points to $7,500 by the end of this year, and every project built on Ethereum rises when the Ethereum price moves up. Right now, no fresh token in the crypto news cycle holds a stronger setup than Pepeto.

Every reading in the market today points to a bull run, and crypto news has shown cycle after cycle that the largest money is made right before a rally starts, not during it. Presales and meme coins are the two plays that have created more millionaires than any other corner of crypto history, and Pepeto folds both into a single entry, a structure this rare almost never appears.

Buyers entering today could lock in the same kind of return that Shiba Inu handed to every early holder, and the crypto news cycle is filled with people who built life changing wealth from exactly this kind of timing. The only catch with Pepeto is how fast the window is closing, because the launch sits days away, not months, and the entry price is vanishing faster than anything this market has ever seen.

FAQs

What is the Ethereum price prediction for 2026?

Standard Chartered targets the Ethereum price prediction at $7,500 by end 2026, with BitMine holding 4.8 million ETH worth roughly 4% of circulating supply.

Is Pepeto a Strong Presale To Buy?

Pepeto leads 2026 presales, the project runs on Ethereum, with innovative infrastructure expected to get a high demand post listing. The presale raised $9.17M so far, tokens priced at 0,0000001865, and a Binance listing approaching.



