Shanghai QILEE Introduces Containerized Integrated Membrane Deamination Equipment For Industrial Wastewater Treatment

MENAFN - GetNews) Advanced modular system delivers efficient ammonia nitrogen removal with global deployment capability and fully automated operation.

Shanghai QILEE has introduced its Containerized Integrated Membrane Deamination Equipment for Industrial Wastewater Treatmen, a modular and fully automated solution designed to address the growing demand for efficient ammonia nitrogen removal across industrial and municipal wastewater sectors worldwide.

The newly introduced system reflects a strategic advancement in wastewater treatment technology, combining membrane deamination processes with containerized modular engineering to deliver a highly mobile, scalable, and reliable treatment solution. Designed for global markets, the equipment is engineered to support industries facing high-ammonia wastewater challenges while also providing flexible solutions for municipal upgrades and emergency treatment scenarios.







The Containerized Integrated Membrane Deamination Equipment is available in standard treatment capacities of 100m3/d, 300m3/d, and 500m3/d, with customization options available to meet specific client requirements. The system is housed within standard 20ft or 40ft containers and can be configured in multi-container combinations for large-scale applications, enabling adaptability across a wide range of project sizes and operational demands.

At the core of the system is advanced membrane deamination technology, which enables the highly selective removal of ammonia nitrogen from wastewater. This targeted approach ensures consistent and stable effluent quality, supporting compliance with discharge standards across various industries. The integrated skid-mounted design allows all critical components, including membrane modules, pumps, valves, dosing systems, and automatic control units, to be pre-assembled and pre-commissioned at the factory.

This factory-integrated approach significantly reduces on-site construction time and complexity. Once delivered, the system requires only basic connections to water, electricity, and pipelines, enabling rapid deployment and immediate operation. The plug-and-play functionality is particularly valuable for projects requiring fast turnaround, including emergency wastewater treatment and temporary installations.

The system is fully automated, supporting unattended operation and remote monitoring capabilities. Its specially designed membrane modules offer strong anti-fouling performance, ensuring long service life, simplified maintenance, and stable operational efficiency. These features collectively contribute to reduced operational costs and enhanced reliability over time.

The equipment is designed to serve a broad spectrum of applications. It is particularly suited for the treatment of high-ammonia industrial wastewater generated by chemical, pharmaceutical, electronics, steel, petrochemical, and mining industries. In addition, the system supports the upgrading and reconstruction of municipal wastewater treatment plants, as well as ammonia removal in aquaculture wastewater and emergency environmental treatment scenarios.

Shanghai QILEE's containerized solution is positioned to meet the needs of diverse customer groups, including industrial enterprises, municipal wastewater treatment facilities, environmental engineering companies, industrial park management committees, emergency response units, and aquaculture operations. Its modular structure and high mobility make it especially effective for multi-point deployment and rapidly changing treatment requirements.

Key advantages of the system include its containerized modular design, which enables convenient transportation via sea and land, and its high mobility, allowing for flexible deployment across different locations. The plug-and-play configuration reduces installation timelines and overall project costs, while the membrane-based denitrification process ensures efficient and stable ammonia removal. Additionally, the system is optimized for low energy consumption, delivering consistent performance with minimal operational input.

Publicly disclosed customer feedback highlights several benefits of the equipment, including short project cycles, fast installation, compact footprint, and high effluent compliance rates. Users have also noted the system's low operating costs, strong mobility for emergency and multi-location use, and its high level of automation, which enables easy and reliable operation.

The production process behind the Containerized Integrated Membrane Deamination Equipment is structured to ensure precision, efficiency, and quality control. Each system begins with a customized configuration based on water volume, wastewater characteristics, and discharge requirements. The manufacturing phase integrates all core components within standard containers, followed by comprehensive factory commissioning that includes water, electrical, and automated control testing. This ensures that each unit meets operational standards prior to delivery.

Once completed, the equipment is transported using standard container logistics, allowing for efficient global delivery. On-site deployment is streamlined through simplified connection processes, and Shanghai QILEE provides full after-sales support, including installation guidance, operational training, regular maintenance, and ongoing technical assistance.

Founded in 2006, Shanghai QILEE specializes in the research and development, design, production, sales, and service of environmental water treatment equipment. The company operates under a“Quality First, Sustainable Operation” philosophy and continues to pursue a development strategy centered on specialization, scaling, and internationalization. With strong technical capabilities supported by independent research and development, advanced technology integration, multiple patents, and years of industry experience, Shanghai QILEE delivers comprehensive water treatment solutions backed by full-chain service capabilities.

Through the launch of its Containerized Integrated Membrane Deamination Equipment, Shanghai QILEE continues to expand its portfolio of innovative environmental solutions, addressing critical wastewater challenges with scalable, efficient, and globally deployable technology.

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About Shanghai QILEE

Shanghai QILEE is an environmental technology company founded in 2006, specializing in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and service of water treatment equipment. The company provides comprehensive solutions supported by advanced technologies, patented innovations, and full lifecycle service capabilities, serving industrial and municipal clients worldwide.

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