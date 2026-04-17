Blood Transfusion Devices Market Size To Reach USD 11.78 Billion By 2031, Driven By Rising Surgical Demand

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Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the blood transfusion devices market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Blood Transfusion Devices Market Overview

According to Mordor Intelligence, the blood transfusion devices market size is estimated at USD 8.46 billion in 2026, growing from USD 7.92 billion in 2025 and projected to reach USD 11.78 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.83% during the forecast period.

This growth in the blood transfusion devices industry is closely tied to increasing surgical procedures, a rising burden of hematological conditions, and the need for reliable blood storage and administration systems. Healthcare providers are placing more emphasis on reducing wastage and improving traceability, which is influencing the adoption of advanced transfusion equipment. At the same time, public health initiatives aimed at improving blood safety are expanding access to modern systems across developing regions.

The blood transfusion devices market growth is also supported by the growing use of pathogen reduction systems that help reduce the risk of infections during transfusion. In addition, hospitals and blood banks are gradually adopting digital tools to manage inventory and ensure timely availability of blood components, which contributes to operational efficiency and better patient outcomes.

Blood Transfusion Devices Market Trends Shaping the Industry

Growing Demand from Surgical and Emergency Care

One of the major market trends is the steady increase in surgeries and trauma cases that require reliable transfusion support. Hospitals are investing in efficient transfusion systems to manage large volumes of procedures while maintaining safety standards. This demand directly contributes to the expansion of the blood transfusion devices market share across healthcare facilities.

Adoption of Pathogen Reduction Systems

Healthcare providers are increasingly focusing on safety, which has led to the wider use of pathogen reduction technologies. These systems help minimize the risk of transfusion-transmitted infections and are becoming an important part of modern transfusion workflows. Their integration is supporting the blood transfusion devices market forecast, particularly in regions where safety regulations are strengthening.

Rise of Automation and Integrated Systems

Automation is gaining attention across the blood transfusion devices industry, especially in large hospitals and blood banks. Automated and integrated devices reduce manual effort, improve consistency, and help manage complex processes such as separation and storage. This shift is also helping organizations address workforce limitations while maintaining high standards of care.

Expansion of Government Blood Safety Programs

Government-backed programs aimed at improving blood collection, testing, and distribution are supporting the blood transfusion devices market growth. Emerging economies are witnessing increased investment in healthcare infrastructure, which includes modern transfusion systems. These initiatives are improving access to safe blood services and boosting overall market adoption.

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Blood Transfusion Devices Market Segmentation

By Product

Blood bags and accessories

Blood mixers

Blood filters

Blood component separators

Apheresis devices

Pathogen reduction systems

Blood and fluid warmers

Blood collection and processing consumables

Other products

By Technology

Manual or conventional systems

Automated or integrated systems

By Application

Collection

Processing and separation

Storage and preservation

Transfusion and administration

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical centers

Blood banks

Other end users

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Blood Transfusion Devices Market Key Players Landscape

The competitive landscape of the blood transfusion devices market includes several global companies that focus on product quality, safety, and efficiency. These players are actively working on expanding their product portfolios and strengthening their presence across regions.

Key Players

Becton Dickinson and Company

Terumo Corporation

Haemonetics Corporation

Grifols SA

Fresenius Kabi AG

Conclusion

The blood transfusion devices market forecast indicates continued steady growth as healthcare systems prioritize safe and efficient blood management practices. The combination of increasing surgical demand, rising awareness about transfusion safety, and gradual adoption of automation is expected to support long-term expansion.

While challenges such as regulatory requirements and cold-chain costs remain, the blood transfusion devices market growth is supported by ongoing improvements in healthcare infrastructure and technology adoption. The role of government programs and digital tools in improving accessibility and reducing waste further strengthens the outlook.

Overall, the blood transfusion devices industry is moving toward more integrated and reliable systems that enhance patient care and operational efficiency. As hospitals and blood banks continue to upgrade their capabilities, the market size and market share are expected to expand steadily, supported by consistent demand and evolving clinical requirements.

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About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

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