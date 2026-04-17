My Italian Charter Reports Clients Are Choosing Luxury Yacht Charters In Sardinia Over The Amalfi Coast In 2026

MENAFN - GetNews) My Italian Charter, operated by DMA Yachting, is reporting growing interest in Sardinia as a luxury yacht charter destination, as more guests look beyond the increasingly busy Amalfi Coast. Recommended for clients seeking a more exclusive atmosphere, the island offers a balance of privacy, refined travel, and remote natural beauty that is becoming harder to find in more crowded Mediterranean hotspots.







Italy yacht charter demand is showing a clear shift in preferences between two of the country's best-known cruising destinations. My Italian Charter, operated by DMA Yachting, is seeing growing interest from travelers researching luxury yacht charters in Italy, with Sardinia increasingly favored over the Amalfi Coast for its privacy, easier pace, and secluded natural setting.

Chartering a luxury yacht on the Amalfi Coast can be difficult in peak season. Docks are reserved well in advance, and there are often a huge number of boats in the water, each vying for a spot at anchorage. The cities become very congested, and foot traffic sees a dramatic increase from June through late August. Sardinia and the south of Corsica provide dramatic views without the massive crowds, even at the height of the high season. There is often the opportunity for private anchorage, especially outside of the peak summer months.

Sardinia yacht charter allows the opportunity to get caught up in the atmosphere in the Costa Smeralda and mix with celebrities. But there are also many sections of the island that are quiet even in the heat of summer, and visiting the La Maddalena Archipelago, it's often possible to find a private swimming spot for the whole family. The Amalfi Coast has lots of beauty and heritage, but the opportunity for privacy is greatly reduced due to the sheer volume of traffic.

Sardinian water quality gets a much higher rating from MyItalianCharter than that of the Amalfi Coast. Sardinia's coastal waters are often compared to the Caribbean, and on many days, the ocean floor is visible. This puts it well and truly above the Amalfi Coast, whose waters are notoriously duller, primarily because of the amount of traffic navigating the waters.

Expert charter broker John Boullin illustrates that much of Amalfi coast yacht charter is based around viewing the iconic coastline from afar.“The water is not that clear, and cruising up and down the coast is pretty busy. So it's like looking at all the amazing hillside old towns from a distance. In Sardinia, there is always a chance to get amongst the beachside clubs and restaurants, or find a private anchorage away from it all. Sardinia is a beautiful, not over-populated island with nature reserves and quaint anchorages to the north of Olbia.”

MyItalianCharter provides premium brokerage services for some of the best vessels on the water in Italy. In 2026, there are a huge number of opportunities to charter a luxury yacht in Sardinia. There is a vessel to meet every need; some of the most popular picks are highlighted below.

STARFIRE | 178ft Benetti | €‎248,000 - €‎288,000/week

This superyacht is the height of streamlined luxury. A stunning classic interior lined with mahogany and oak, and spacious rooms with space for 12 guests.

MANTA | 78ft Sunreef Yachts | €‎77,000 - €‎87,500/week

A power catamaran with a modern feeling, most of the meals on this boat are served on the fabulous aft deck. Four cosy cabins can accommodate up to 8 guests.

SERENITY | 236ft Austal/Oceanfast| €‎550,000/week

The ultimate superyacht for big parties and company get-togethers, with space for up to 30 guests. 15 spacious, intricately designed cabins and a spacious main saloon for entertainment.

TITIAN PEARL | 140ft CRN Ancona |€‎160,000 - €‎180,000/week

Off the back of a modern refit, this glittering motoryacht is a beautiful example of contemporary design. A huge amount of space, and the aft deck is perfect for dining and taking in the views.

FIORENTE | 121ft Ferronavale | €‎66,000 - €‎88,000/week

Blending old-world charm with modern design, FIORENTE treats up to 10 guests with excellent amenities. A world class onboard chef means the level of service and dining are unparalleled.