Yadgiri Accident: Family Of Raichur Panchayat Member Burnt Alive In Horrific Crash, Two Children Critical

Just as the state was coming to terms with the tragic death of a family of eight from Chikkamagaluru and Hassan on April 16, Karnataka has been shaken by another horrific road accident. Six members of a single family were burnt alive in a head-on collision between a private bus and a car near Shantapura Cross in Surapur taluk of Yadgiri district. The incident has left the state in shock, with reports describing the scene as extremely gruesome, with charred remains visible at the site.

Horrific Morning Collision Near Shantapura Cross

The accident took place around 9:45 am. A private bus was travelling from Bengaluru to Kalaburagi, while the car was heading from Kalaburagi towards Sirwar in Raichur district. The collision was so severe that the car immediately caught fire and was engulfed in flames within moments.

Six Members Of One Family Killed On The Spot

Out of the eight people travelling in the car, six died on the spot. The victims have been identified as members of the family of Krishna Nayak, a town panchayat member from Sirwar in Raichur district. The deceased are Krishna Nayak (52), his wife Anantakala (45), son-in-law Sharanappa (36), daughter Nisarga (30), another relative Shashikala (30), and a three-year-old child, Siddhartha.

Two Children Critically Injured

Two children, identified as Advika (5) and Srinidhi (one and a half years old), sustained serious injuries in the accident. They have been admitted to a hospital in Yadgiri for treatment. Doctors have stated that their condition is critical, and there are concerns that the death toll could rise.

Family Returning After Temple Visit

According to reports, the family was returning to Sirwar after visiting the Thinthani Mouneshwara and Venugopala Swamy temple on the occasion of Amavasya. What was meant to be a spiritual visit ended in a devastating tragedy.

Although the bus also caught fire, all 33 passengers on board managed to escape, with some sustaining minor injuries.

Car Reduced To Ashes In Fierce Blaze

The impact of the collision caused the car doors to jam, trapping the occupants inside. The fire spread rapidly, reducing the vehicle to ashes. The sight of human remains among the burnt wreckage was deeply distressing. Fire and police personnel rushed to the spot, doused the flames, and later recovered the bodies for identification.

Police Launch Investigation Into Cause Of Crash

Surapur police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident. Authorities are examining whether overspeeding, negligent driving, or a technical fault led to the crash. The incident has once again raised serious concerns about road safety in Karnataka amid a recent series of fatal accidents.