Taylor Swift Praises Dakota Johnson's 'Refreshing Honesty' In Essay

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has offered a rare glimpse into her friendship with actor Dakota Johnson, praising her honesty and curiosity in an essay, according to People. Swift wrote the piece as Johnson was named among TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2026, describing the actor as someone whose name has become "synonymous with refreshing honesty in a world of media-trained answers."

Swift on Johnson's 'Refreshing Honesty'

Swift began by explaining how people seem to find more about Johnson "to fall in love with" as she advances in "her fascinatingly varied and eclectic career." "In recent years, as she's promoted her films, the name Dakota Johnson has become synonymous with refreshing honesty in a world of media-trained answers," wrote Swift of the star, who's gone viral with many candid interviews in the past.

"Maybe it's her sing-song vocal delivery, serenely answering questions with such frank candour it makes you feel like maybe this girl just... can't lie?!, "according to People.

A Glimpse into a Private Friendship

The singer also shared insights into their friendship, calling Johnson "one of the most empathetic people" she has known and vouching for her authenticity.

"She can't stop asking people questions about their lives, endlessly curious about everyone else's human experience," Swift noted, adding that Johnson continues to challenge herself through bold creative choices, according to People.

"She can't stop asking people questions about their lives, endlessly curious about everyone else's human experience," continued the Grammy winner. "She can't stop challenging herself, taking newer and bolder risks like building her production company, TeaTime Pictures. She can't stop exploring the most intricate relationship complexities like in last year's Splitsville and Materialists."

Swift described Johnson as "captivating in front of the screen and inquisitive behind it" and said the actress's "unfailing truthfulness helps to shape her ever-evolving storytelling into art that feels as real and timeless as she is."

"She comes by it honestly," concluded Swift's essay about Johnson, according to People. The two have maintained a relatively private friendship over the years, having been spotted together on a few occasions since 2016. Johnson will next be seen in upcoming projects, including Verity and is also set to make her directorial debut with A Tree Is Blue, according to People. (ANI)

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