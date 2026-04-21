Taking A Mindful Approach To News: How To Avoid Information Overload

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Doha, Qatar: During periods of conflict, when the world is changing and breaking news feels endless, it can be tempting to remain glued to the phone or TV. Many people feel the best way to alleviate their anxiety is to chronically consume information from all possible sources.

However, this can be counterintuitive, providing temporary relief to the lurking sense of burnout. This is when healthy habits become essential.

As Dr. Ifaf Asghar, a clinical psychologist at Qatar Foundation's Sidra Medicine, says,“Our brain is trying to stay informed and safe, but if information consumption is constant and not managed properly, it can lead to emotional exhaustion – we can have difficulty switching off mentally, and it can raise our cortisol and adrenaline even in the absence of direct threat to us.”

She also points to a particularly unhealthy habit that she has noticed occurs too often.“Most of us scroll before bed, which is the worst time to do this,” she says.“This impairs our ability to fall asleep but also the quality of sleep we get, which in turn impacts our ability to manage our emotions, so it starts a cycle.”

It is not unusual to want to stay informed during times of conflict; in fact, it is necessary to stay up-to-date with official lines of communication and follow national protocols.

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However, Dr. Asghar explains there is a difference between consuming information with purpose and overloading the brain.

“The main point is to remain informed without letting your emotions take over,” she says.“Purposeful engagement triggers executive control instead of the brain's threat response which helps prevent emotional overload.”

Dr. Asghar offers several recommendations for filtering information and focusing mainly on what is relevant.“A very simple strategy is to ask yourself why you are engaging with this information,” she explains.“What do I need to know right now? Is this for decision making, work, safety, or general awareness?”

She also emphasizes the importance of having a healthy routine.“Routine and predictability are essential,” she says. This includes consuming information during fixed times of the day, especially avoiding it at least 1-2 hours before sleep, and limiting news sources to those that are trusted and credible.“Boundaries help regulate attention, emotion, and stress systems that are otherwise easily overwhelmed by constant exposure,” she says.

When information overload does occur, Dr. Asghar advises regulating the nervous system through slow breathing, movement, and grounding exercises to maintain resilience. “It is important to balance the distressing input with activities that make us feel in control, exercise, prayer, nature,” she adds.“Increase your connections with others, talk to and spend time with people.”

Keeping these habits in place helps people avoid emotional burnout and reduces the spread of panic and false information. Dr. Asghar explains the phenomena of how uncertainty during times of conflict can influence the ability to discern credible information.

“When uncertainty arises, the brain's threat detection system is triggered,” she says.“If people feel unsafe or unsure, their minds favor speed rather than accuracy when processing information.

“This tendency makes them more likely to believe information that reinforces their fears or sense of urgency. As a result, they often react emotionally and share information quickly, sometimes even if it hasn't been verified.”

When this happens, Dr. Asghar recommends accepting the unknown without rushing to conclusions, slowing down before sharing information, and relying on a small number of trusted and credible sources.

“Avoid repetitive, commentary heavy, or unverified content,” she adds.“Ask simple credibility questions such as 'Who is the source? Is it corroborated?'” These practices, she explains, help separate intense emotion from accuracy.