Ghee Vs Olive Oil: Which Is Healthier For Indians And How To Use Both Smartly

Ghee and olive oil both offer health benefits. Experts say Indians can improve daily nutrition by using ghee for high-heat cooking and olive oil for lighter meals in balanced amounts.

Ghee remains deeply rooted in Indian kitchens for its aroma and flavour. Olive oil has gained popularity as a heart-friendly alternative for lighter cooking.

Ghee contains fat-soluble vitamins like A, D, E and K. Olive oil is rich in monounsaturated fats and antioxidants that support heart health.

Ghee has a high smoke point that works well for tadka and roasting. It stays stable during high-heat Indian cooking methods.

Olive oil works best in dressings and low-heat dishes. Its natural compounds are better preserved when not overheated.

Both fats can be healthy when consumed in moderation. Excess use of either can add too many calories to daily meals.