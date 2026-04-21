Michael To Bhooth Bangla: 6 Movies To Watch In Theatres THIS Week Check List

This week's theatrical lineup offers a vibrant mix of genres, from horror-comedy like Bhooth Bangla and Micheal, a biographical storytelling and cult classics returning to the big screen for fans

This week's theatrical releases bring an exciting mix of entertainment, led by the horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla and the much-anticipated biopic Michael. From laughter and nostalgia to intense drama and real-life storytelling, the big screen offers something for every kind of moviegoer looking to unwind and explore diverse cinematic experiences.

Headlined by Akshay Kumar, this film blends spooky elements with humor. With a strong supporting cast including Paresh Rawal, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav, it marks a much-awaited reunion with director Priyadarshan. The film continues to draw crowds thanks to its entertaining mix of nostalgia and fresh comedy.

Releasing on April 24, this biopic features Jaafar Jackson portraying Michael Jackson. The film aims to explore the King of Pop's journey beyond the spotlight, highlighting both his achievements and personal struggles with authenticity.

Dev D, starring Abhay Deol, returns to theatres, giving audiences a chance to relive its cult magic. Alongside it, Vaazha 2 explores the emotional struggles of four young friends navigating societal expectations and adulthood.

Featuring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, this film dives into a gripping narrative packed with emotions and conflict. With Anurag Kashyap in a pivotal role, it promises a layered storytelling experience.

Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, this action drama continues its strong theatrical run. With performances from Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt, the film is inching toward major box office milestones, sustaining its mass appeal.