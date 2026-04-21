Bhooth Bangla Day 5 Prediction: Advance Booking Boosts Tuesday Box Office Growth

Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla has passed the crucial Monday test and is eyeing a strong Tuesday. Boosted by a low ticket pricing strategy, its Day 5 advance bookings show steady audience interest.

Akshay Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' has proved it has long-term potential by earning well on its first Monday. Many films usually see a drop after the weekend, but this one is still pulling crowds on a weekday.

'Bhooth Bangla' got a boost after 'Dhurandhar 2' slowed down. The film is now running on about 3200 screens with over 12,400 shows across India. The average ticket price on Tuesday has also dropped to around ₹165. This discount is expected to bring in more viewers.

A report from koimoi says that 'Bhooth Bangla' has already sold over 1.94 lakh tickets in advance for its fifth day. This means the film has earned a gross of about ₹3.36 crore (excluding blocked seats) even before Tuesday's first show. The net collection from this is around ₹2.85 crore, which is a very positive sign.

On top of advance bookings, the film is also expected to get a big boost from over-the-counter ticket sales on Tuesday. The cheaper tickets will likely attract more walk-in audiences, which will further strengthen the day's total earnings.

Looking at the current trends, the Priyadarshan-directed 'Bhooth Bangla' could collect around ₹9-10 crore net in India on its fifth day. If it does, this will be a fantastic jump from its fourth-day collection of ₹6.75 crore. The film has already collected ₹64.75 crore net in 4 days. It also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajesh Sharma, and Jisshu Sengupta.