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US Reports Strike on Suspected Drug-Trafficking Vessel in Caribbean
(MENAFN) The US military conducted a strike on Sunday against a boat suspected of being involved in drug trafficking operations in the Caribbean, according to the US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM).
The operation was carried out by Joint Task Force Southern Spear under the direction of SOUTHCOM commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan.
Officials said intelligence assessments indicated the vessel was moving along established routes commonly used for narcotics smuggling in the region. “Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Caribbean and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations,” SOUTHCOM stated on the social media platform X.
Three individuals described as “narco-terrorists” were killed in the strike, while no US personnel were reported injured.
According to reports, the operation is part of an ongoing US military effort aimed at disrupting suspected drug trafficking networks operating across the Eastern Pacific and Caribbean maritime corridors.
In recent months, US forces have carried out multiple similar actions in the region, with official statements indicating that more than 150 people have been killed in these operations overall.
However, some legal experts have questioned the legitimacy of the strikes under international law.
The latest incident continues a broader pattern of intensified maritime enforcement targeting alleged smuggling routes across key transoceanic drug trafficking zones.
The operation was carried out by Joint Task Force Southern Spear under the direction of SOUTHCOM commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan.
Officials said intelligence assessments indicated the vessel was moving along established routes commonly used for narcotics smuggling in the region. “Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Caribbean and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations,” SOUTHCOM stated on the social media platform X.
Three individuals described as “narco-terrorists” were killed in the strike, while no US personnel were reported injured.
According to reports, the operation is part of an ongoing US military effort aimed at disrupting suspected drug trafficking networks operating across the Eastern Pacific and Caribbean maritime corridors.
In recent months, US forces have carried out multiple similar actions in the region, with official statements indicating that more than 150 people have been killed in these operations overall.
However, some legal experts have questioned the legitimacy of the strikes under international law.
The latest incident continues a broader pattern of intensified maritime enforcement targeting alleged smuggling routes across key transoceanic drug trafficking zones.
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