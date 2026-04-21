4 Major Reasons Why Roman Reigns & The Usos Reunited OG Bloodline On WWE RAW

Roman Reigns and The Usos shocked fans by reuniting the OG Bloodline on RAW after WrestleMania 42. Four reasons explain WWE's decision, from business impact to storyline expansion and protecting Reigns' reign.

The Bloodline saga previously boosted WWE's business, driving higher viewership, merchandise sales, and ticket numbers. Social media engagement also skyrocketed during the faction's earlier run. With WrestleMania 42 facing ticket sales concerns, bringing back the OG Bloodline was the perfect way to reignite fan interest and strengthen WWE's commercial success.

Roman's record-breaking Undisputed Championship run was heavily supported by the Bloodline. With Reigns back as World Champion, the OG Bloodline's return ensures he has backup whenever his reign is threatened. Jey and Jimmy Uso's involvement strengthens Roman's position, allowing WWE to extend his dominance and keep the title firmly in his grasp.

Jey Uso's singles run saw him capture the World Heavyweight Championship and build massive fan support with the 'YEET' movement. After his loss, speculation grew that WWE might crown him as the next Tribal Chief. Reuniting the Bloodline provides the perfect platform to explore this storyline, especially after Roman's WrestleMania 42 victory over CM Punk.

Triple H's creative regime concluded the Bloodline story earlier than expected, leaving several angles unexplored. Reuniting the OG Bloodline allows WWE to revisit those layers. With Solo Sikoa's presence and Roman teasing Jacob Fatu's involvement, the family drama can expand further. This revival ensures the faction's narrative continues to evolve on RAW.