Iran Opens Strait Of Hormuz For Remaining Period Of Ceasefire, Iran's Foreign Minister Announces
“In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire,” the Iranian Foreign Minister wrote.
As Ukrinform reported, the United States, Israel, and Iran agreed to a two-week mutual ceasefire and the reopening of commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.Read also: Starmer, Macron to host global summit on reopening Strait of Hormuz
On February 28, the United States and Israel carried out joint strikes on regime targets in Iran. After that, Iran attacked U.S. bases in Kuwait, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Jordan.
Photo: AA
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