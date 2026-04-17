Viral Morning Show Clip Reignites Debate Over Content Standards In Pakistan

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) In recent days, a clip from Fiza Ali's morning show went viral on social media, in which her husband Ejaz Khan lifted her on his shoulder during a live program.

At the time, their daughter was also present and appeared joyful. However, a large section of viewers found the scene inappropriate, which led to criticism on social media.

Responding to the criticism, Fiza Ali described it as a small moment that went viral unnecessarily. However, the incident has once again sparked debate over the standards and social impact of Pakistani morning shows.

In the past, morning shows were considered a source of information, training, and cultural guidance for housewives, but their nature has changed over time.

Also Read: Balancing Screens and Childhood: The New Parenting Challenge

According to Nuzhat Taskin from Peshawar, these programs previously upheld cultural and religious values, and each segment carried some form of public message, which is now rarely seen.

She links this change to the influence of social media, saying,“People of all ages now watch these shows, but the content has changed. There is more focus on glamour, advertisements, and brands-things that are beyond the purchasing power of ordinary people. So what is the justification for such promotion?”

Amina from Karachi believes these programs have largely become advertising platforms, where everything-from actors and brands to doctors and clothing-is promoted.

Speaking about Ramadan transmissions, she says,“Earlier, these shows were simple and meaningful, but now the race for ratings has changed their style, and the younger generation watches them more for memes than for serious content.”

According to Amina, such programs once included public issues and health guidance, but now even doctors often appear to be part of promotional content, while the clothing showcased is beyond the reach of common people.

Tahseen Ahsan from Lahore views this shift in a broader social context. He says that past programs included literature, ethics, and practical guidance, which benefited different segments of society.

Criticizing the current situation, he says,“Now paid advertisements dominate these programs, and some scenes are not suitable to watch with family, which is unfortunate.”

According to him, today's shows often present content that raises questions about social values and how culture is being portrayed.

Tahseen Ahsan also points out that Ramadan transmissions frequently feature the same faces seen in entertainment content throughout the year, which affects the seriousness of these programs. He suggests that channels should bring forward individuals who have expertise in relevant subjects and can speak responsibly.

He emphasized that media is not only a source of entertainment but also a powerful medium to convey messages to society, and therefore, balance in content is essential.

This incident once again raises the question: what should be the role of morning shows-mere entertainment, or also social guidance?

Audience opinions suggest that along with change, responsibility and social sensitivity are equally important. Experts believe that a balance between entertainment, information, and values is what ensures meaningful programming.