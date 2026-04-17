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""This is telehealth's 2012 e-commerce moment. Regulation, consumer demand, and technology are aligning at the same time - and the operators who move first aren't just going to win, they're going to define the category." - Mark Milutin, Founder, Bread Loaf"Direct response agency Bread Loaf and founder Mark Militant released an emergency episode of The Brand Building Podcast today, analyzing the FDA's decision to move 12 peptides out of Category 2 and what the regulatory shift means for telehealth marketing, LegitScript certification, and growth.

Newport Beach, CA - April 17, 2026 - Bread Loaf, the direct response agency specializing in growth and retention for telehealth and e-commerce brands, today released an emergency episode of The Brand Building Podcast analyzing a major FDA policy shift announced earlier in the day. Founder and host Mark Milutin breaks down what the decision to move 12 peptides out of Category 2 means for telehealth operators, marketers, and the broader longevity category.

The announcement, made by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., signals that the FDA will pull 12 peptides - including BPC-157, Epitalon, GHK-Cu, MOTS-c, Semax, Melanotan II, Thymosin beta-4 fragment, DSIP, Dihexa Acetate, Ibutamoren Mesylate, KPV, and Cathelicidin LL-37 - from the Category 2 "Bulk Drug Substances that Raise Significant Safety Risks" list. The peptides will instead be brought to the Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee (PCAC) for formal scientific review beginning in July 2026.

In the episode, titled "Peptides Just Got a Green Light - Here's What It Means for Telehealth Marketing," Milutin argues the regulatory move is the most significant unlock the telehealth category has seen in years.

"For the past couple of years, a lot of these compounds were pushed into a gray zone that didn't eliminate demand - it just pushed it underground," said Milutin. "This shift from restriction to review changes how consumers, providers, and even payment platforms see the category. When regulation signals these compounds are worth studying on their merits, confidence flips like a switch."

The episode, available now on The Brand Building Podcast, covers the operational implications for telehealth brands, including:

The opening of LegitScript certification pathways for peptide protocols, which will directly impact the ability to run paid media on Meta and Google. The loosening of restrictions from email service providers (ESPs) and payment processors that have historically declined to work with peptide-adjacent telehealth brands. The expected explosion in supply-side competition as clinics, compounding pharmacies, and telehealth operators expand their SKUs. The shift in consumer confidence as social proof, influencer adoption, and media narratives normalize peptides as part of the longevity and optimization conversation.

Milutin also highlights the retention opportunity unique to the category: "Peptides are a repeat-purchase, subscription-native behavior. The winners won't just run good acquisition - they'll win on lifecycle, onboarding education, dosage reminders, and progress tracking. That's where the LTV gets built."

The emergency episode follows a podcast released earlier the same day on why telehealth brands are getting kicked off Klaviyo and other non-HIPAA-compliant email service providers - a one-two release that positions Bread Loaf at the center of both the regulatory and operational conversations shaping the category.

Bread Loaf works with telehealth brands across paid media, retention, and lifecycle marketing, building growth infrastructure designed to scale in regulated, compliance-sensitive categories. Milutin believes the current moment mirrors the early days of e-commerce.

"This feels like e-commerce in 2012 - with 2026 tools," said Milutin. "Traditional healthcare is going to be blindsided. The savage operators who understand paid media, retention, and brand building are the ones who are going to define this category."

The full episode of The Brand Building Podcast is available now on all major podcast platforms.

About Bread Loaf

Bread Loaf is a direct response growth marketing / AD agency specializing in growth and retention for telehealth, e-commerce, and healthcare brands. Led by founder Mark Milutin, Bread Loaf builds paid media and lifecycle marketing systems designed for the compliance-sensitive realities of modern regulated categories, helping brands scale to millions of dollars per month through a combination of traffic arbitrage, customer experience, and retention infrastructure.

About The Brand Building Podcast

The Brand Building Podcast, hosted by Bread Loaf founder Mark Milutin, covers growth, retention, and brand strategy for operators building in e-commerce, telehealth, and emerging regulated categories. New episodes release regularly across all major podcast platforms.