MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Treating toe fungus often requires more than a surface treatment, which is why a routine that addresses both the nail and the body can make a meaningful difference over time.

Los Angeles, CA, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toe fungus is one of those issues many people try to handle with a quick solution from the drugstore. While topical treatments can help, fungus often develops in layers beneath the nail and may return if care stops too soon. This is why many people find that single-step treatments don't always provide lasting results.

Crystal Flush approaches the problem differently through a 2-Step Antifungal System designed to support nail health both externally and internally. The first step is a topical antifungal serum that uses an FDA-registered over-the-counter antifungal ingredient. Applied directly to the nail, the serum works to reach the nail bed where fungus tends to develop.

The second step, Crystal Flush Balance, focuses on internal support. This supplement includes a blend of ingredients that help maintain a balanced microbiome. Research in gut health has shown that microbial balance can influence how fungal organisms behave in the body, which is why internal support can play a role in long-term nail health.

Another benefit of the system is convenience. The routine takes only a few minutes each day and is produced in the United States in a third-party, lab-tested facility. Many doctors recommend antifungal routines that combine topical care with supportive habits, which aligns with this two-step approach.

It's also helpful to understand the timeline involved. Nails grow slowly, so even when toe fungus begins to clear, it can take three to six months for a healthy nail to fully grow in. Because of this, consistency matters. Studies on habit formation suggest that around 90 days of consistent routines help establish long-term health behaviors.

That's why Crystal Flush encourages a 90-day protocol. Think of it like managing acne: once improvement appears, maintenance helps prevent the issue from returning. A steady routine allows your nails the time they need to recover while helping support healthier nail growth moving forward.

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Medical Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional before beginning any treatment for toe fungus or related conditions.

Media Contact:

Jason Gonor

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Why Drugstore Products Aren't Enough Crystal Flush Explains the Value of a 2-Step Antifungal System