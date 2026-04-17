Slovenia Views Azerbaijan As Key Spot For Diversifying Gas Supplies - Minister (Exclusive)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Slovenia considers Azerbaijan as an important direction for the diversification of gas supplies, Minister for the Environment, Climate and Energy of Slovenia, Bojan Kumer, told Trend 's special correspondent on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

"We are interested in establishing a long-term partnership also with Azerbaijan. Last year we tried to expand and deepen our cooperation with Azerbaijan, but before that we also developed partnerships with other countries," he said.

According to the minister, Slovenia is diversifying sources and routes of supply of energy resources.

"Now we are in the process of diversifying our suppliers and routes. Azerbaijan is part of this process. This is a really good solution - one more route for the supply and import of natural gas to Slovenia," Kumer noted.