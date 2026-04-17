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Will Russia Attack Ukraine's European Drone Suppliers?

Will Russia Attack Ukraine's European Drone Suppliers?


2026-04-17 05:01:25
(MENAFN- Asia Times) Former Russian president and incumbent deputy chair of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev warned on X that“the Russian Defense Ministry's statement must be taken literally: the list of European facilities that make drones and other equipment is a list of potential targets for the Russian armed forces. When strikes become a reality depends on what comes next. Sleep well, European partners!”

The remarks followed the defense ministry's publication of the addresses of foreign companies producing drones for Ukraine.

In its statement, the ministry said it acted because“the European public should not only clearly understand the underlying causes of the threats to their safety but also know the addresses, as well as the locations, of 'Ukrainian' and 'joint' companies producing UAVs and their components for Ukraine in their countries.”

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Asia Times

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