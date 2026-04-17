Will Russia Attack Ukraine's European Drone Suppliers?
The remarks followed the defense ministry's publication of the addresses of foreign companies producing drones for Ukraine.
In its statement, the ministry said it acted because“the European public should not only clearly understand the underlying causes of the threats to their safety but also know the addresses, as well as the locations, of 'Ukrainian' and 'joint' companies producing UAVs and their components for Ukraine in their countries.”
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