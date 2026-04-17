Mumbai Taps To Run Dry For 8 Days: BMC To Cut Water Supply By 5% - Check List Of Affected Areas, Disruption Days

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is all set to take up essential maintenance work on critical components of Mumbai's water distribution system. During the eight-day period, it is expected that the water supply will be reduced by 5%, Mid-Day reported.

Key tunnels that ensure stable water supply to various parts of the financial capital will undergo maintenance activity during this period. Civic officials suggested that the planned work will involve processes such as charging, flushing, chlorination and dechlorination of Water Tunnel No 1 (AMT-1) and Water Tunnel No 2 (AMT-2).

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Water Tunnel No 1 supplies water from Amar Mahal (Hegdewar Garden) to Wadala (Pratiksha Nagar). From this focal point, it is further channelled to Parel (Sadakant Dhavan Garden). Meanwhile, Water Tunnel No 2 supplies water from Amar Mahal to the Trombay Low-Level and High-Level Reservoirs.

Water supply disruption dates

This planned work will impact water supply in several parts of the city and its eastern suburbs from 20 April to 27 April.

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Key localities that will be affected by this supply disruption include L ward (Kurla East), M East, M West, N, S and T wards. Apart from these eastern suburbs, parts of south and central Mumbai that will face water shortage are A, B, C, E, F North and F South wards.

BMC advised residents in the affected areas to exercise restraint in water usage as it sought Mumbaikar's cooperation during the maintenance period.

The upcoming maintenance activity follows the civic body recent installation of two 1500 mm butterfly valves on a tunnel water pipeline located along Haji Bunder Road in the F South ward, near Sewri. Bhardavada Hill Reservoir, Phosberry Hill Reservoir and Golnaji Hill Reservoir are the key reservoirs that ensure water supply along this channel. The water advisory dated April 10 suggested 18-hour long supply disruption from 10:00 am on April 16 to 4:00 am on April 17.

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On April 15, BMC shared a video showing desilting work in progress in Usha Nagar. The caption of the post on X states,“Works to remove silt from various drains in the Mumbai metropolitan area are progressing rapidly. The process of removing silt from the Usha Nagar drain flowing under the Central Railway tracks at Bhandup West using the robotic machine 'Swing Loader' is on the path of progress.”