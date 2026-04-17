IOCL Gets PNGRB Nod For Kochi-Kanyakumari-Thoothukudi Gas Pipeline

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has granted authorization to Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) for the Kochi-Kanyakumari-Thoothukudi Natural Gas Pipeline (KTPL).

Pipeline Project Details

The company in an official statement said that the pipeline will start from the Kochi LNG Terminal in Kerala and extend to Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu. It will be about 425 km long and have a capacity of 6.84 MMSCMD. The project aims to strengthen gas infrastructure in southern India. It will help transport regasified LNG to demand centres in Kerala and southern Tamil Nadu.

Impact on Regional Gas Supply

PNGRB said that, "The project is expected to play an important role in enabling the expansion of City Gas Distribution (CGD) networks, as well as supplying natural gas to industrial consumers, power plants and other downstream sectors in the region."

The pipeline is likely to improve gas availability, boost cleaner fuel use, and support the government's goal of increasing the share of natural gas in the energy mix. It will also help expand PNG and CNG supply to homes, businesses and transport.

Authorization and Bidding

The authorization was awarded after a competitive bidding process, with IOCL emerging as the successful bidder.

PNGRB said it remains committed to developing a strong and integrated national gas grid to support sustainable growth.

Company noted that the authorization follows a competitive bidding process undertaken by PNGRB in accordance with the applicable regulatory framework. After evaluation of the technical and financial bids received, Indian Oil Corporation Limited emerged as the successful bidder for the project.

Strengthening India's National Gas Grid

With this, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board remains committed to facilitating the development of robust natural gas infrastructure across the country and to promoting the creation of an integrated and resilient national gas grid, which is essential for ensuring sustainable economic growth and advancing India's transition towards a cleaner energy future. (ANI)

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