MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Thiogenesis Therapeutics to Present at 2026 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

April 16, 2026 9:00 AM EDT | Source: Thiogenesis Therapeutics, Corp.

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2026) - Thiogenesis Therapeutics, Corp. (TSXV: TTI) (OTCQX: TTIPF) ("Thiogenesis" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing sulfur-based prodrugs designed as precursors to thiol-active compounds such as cysteamine, today announced that management will present at the 2026 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference, taking place in Toronto, Canada.

Presentation Details:

Date: Wednesday, April 22, 2026

Time: 1:30-2:00 p.m. ET

Location: Room 104 A

Presenters: Brook Riggins, CFA, Director and Chief Financial Officer, and Patrice Rioux, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder

The presentation will provide an overview of Thiogenesis Therapeutics and its clinical-stage development programs, including its late-stage lead program in nephropathic cystinosis and expansion into mitochondrial disease indications, including Leigh syndrome.

About Bloom Burton & Co.

Bloom Burton & Co. is a leading Canadian investment bank focused exclusively on the healthcare sector. The firm's annual healthcare investor conference brings together public and private healthcare companies with institutional investors and industry participants to discuss clinical progress, emerging science and investment opportunities.

About Thiogenesis Therapeutics

Thiogenesis Therapeutics, Corp. (TSXV: TTI) (OTCQX: TTIPF) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with operations based in San Diego, California. The Company is developing sulfur-containing prodrugs designed as precursors to previously approved thiol-active compounds, with a focus on serious pediatric diseases with significant unmet medical need. Thiogenesis' lead product candidate, TTI-0102 , is a late-stage program being advanced toward a Phase 3 clinical trial in nephropathic cystinosis . In addition, the Company is pursuing the potential expansion of its thiol-based platform into mitochondrial diseases , including Leigh syndrome and Mitochondrial Encephalopathy, Lactic Acidosis, and Stroke (MELAS) , as well as other metabolic indications.

For further information, please contact:

Brook Riggins, Director and CFO

Email: ...

Tel.: (888) 223-9165

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements) within the meaning of Canadian securities laws including, without limitation, statements with respect to the future investments by the Company. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain, are based on estimates and assumptions, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) that contribute to the possibility that the future events or circumstances contemplated by the forward-looking statements will not occur. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, and the assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are made, are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements included in this document, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause the Company's actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) nor the OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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Source: Thiogenesis Therapeutics, Corp.