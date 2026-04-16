403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russian Fresh Strikes on Ukraine Kill Sixteen, Injure Over Hundred People
(MENAFN) At least 16 people were killed and more than 100 others injured in a series of overnight Russian airstrikes that hit Kyiv, Odesa, and the Dnipropetrovsk region, according to Ukrainian authorities on Thursday.
In an early update shared on Telegram, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko initially reported two fatalities and 18 injuries in the capital, noting that the Desnianskyi, Dniprovskyi, Obolonskyi, and Podilskyi districts were among those struck.
He said the attacks caused extensive damage in residential areas, including rocket debris striking the sixth floor of a 16-story residential building, as well as damage to a non-residential structure in the Podilskyi district.
Klitschko later revised the figures for Kyiv, raising the death toll to four and reporting 45 injured individuals, including 26 who were hospitalized.
In the Odesa region, Governor Oleh Kiper reported that nine people were killed and 23 injured following combined drone and missile strikes on the regional administrative center in the southwest.
He added that critical infrastructure, port facilities, and residential buildings were damaged, with fires breaking out at several sites. According to him, the facades and windows of at least three high-rise buildings were destroyed, and a dormitory along with nearby structures also sustained damage.
“The injured are being provided with all necessary medical assistance. Search and rescue operations and liquidation of the consequences are ongoing,” Kiper said.
In an early update shared on Telegram, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko initially reported two fatalities and 18 injuries in the capital, noting that the Desnianskyi, Dniprovskyi, Obolonskyi, and Podilskyi districts were among those struck.
He said the attacks caused extensive damage in residential areas, including rocket debris striking the sixth floor of a 16-story residential building, as well as damage to a non-residential structure in the Podilskyi district.
Klitschko later revised the figures for Kyiv, raising the death toll to four and reporting 45 injured individuals, including 26 who were hospitalized.
In the Odesa region, Governor Oleh Kiper reported that nine people were killed and 23 injured following combined drone and missile strikes on the regional administrative center in the southwest.
He added that critical infrastructure, port facilities, and residential buildings were damaged, with fires breaking out at several sites. According to him, the facades and windows of at least three high-rise buildings were destroyed, and a dormitory along with nearby structures also sustained damage.
“The injured are being provided with all necessary medical assistance. Search and rescue operations and liquidation of the consequences are ongoing,” Kiper said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment