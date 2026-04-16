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China’s Economy Grows 5 Percent in Q1
(MENAFN) China’s economy expanded by 5 percent year on year in the first quarter of 2026, accelerating by 0.5 percentage points from the previous quarter, according to data released Thursday by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
Total gross domestic product for the January–March period reached 33.4 trillion yuan (approximately 4.87 trillion U.S. dollars), official figures showed.
Detailing the performance, the NBS said in a statement: "the growth of production and supply accelerated, market demand continued to improve, employment was generally stable, market prices picked up moderately, and high-quality development advanced with new and positive momentum," the NBS said in a statement. "The national economy got off to a good start with the development showing greater resilience and vitality."
China’s economy recorded 5 percent growth for the full year in 2025. Authorities have set a 2026 growth target range of 4.5 to 5 percent, while signaling an intention to outperform that goal if conditions allow.
Total gross domestic product for the January–March period reached 33.4 trillion yuan (approximately 4.87 trillion U.S. dollars), official figures showed.
Detailing the performance, the NBS said in a statement: "the growth of production and supply accelerated, market demand continued to improve, employment was generally stable, market prices picked up moderately, and high-quality development advanced with new and positive momentum," the NBS said in a statement. "The national economy got off to a good start with the development showing greater resilience and vitality."
China’s economy recorded 5 percent growth for the full year in 2025. Authorities have set a 2026 growth target range of 4.5 to 5 percent, while signaling an intention to outperform that goal if conditions allow.
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