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Iran Foreign Minister Holds Calls with China, Japan on Regional Tensions
(MENAFN) Iran’s foreign minister has held separate telephone discussions with his counterparts in China and Japan to review recent regional developments following the reported US-Iran ceasefire, according to Iranian state media.
During a call with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Abbas Araghchi warned that the continued U.S. military presence in the Persian Gulf and near the Strait of Hormuz could further destabilize the situation. He also expressed appreciation for China and Russia’s positions at the United Nations Security Council, saying their stance helped prevent further escalation. Reports noted that both countries previously blocked a Bahrain-sponsored resolution calling for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, arguing it was biased against Iran.
Wang, in response, praised the resilience of the Iranian population during the conflict and reaffirmed China’s willingness to support diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalation and ending the crisis.
In a separate conversation with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, Araghchi said the insecurity in the Strait of Hormuz was a direct consequence of what he described as a war imposed on Iran by the United States and Israel. He urged international actors to act responsibly to prevent further deterioration of the situation.
Motegi reportedly voiced concern over the ongoing tensions and said Japan remains prepared to assist in reducing regional instability through diplomatic channels.
During a call with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Abbas Araghchi warned that the continued U.S. military presence in the Persian Gulf and near the Strait of Hormuz could further destabilize the situation. He also expressed appreciation for China and Russia’s positions at the United Nations Security Council, saying their stance helped prevent further escalation. Reports noted that both countries previously blocked a Bahrain-sponsored resolution calling for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, arguing it was biased against Iran.
Wang, in response, praised the resilience of the Iranian population during the conflict and reaffirmed China’s willingness to support diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalation and ending the crisis.
In a separate conversation with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, Araghchi said the insecurity in the Strait of Hormuz was a direct consequence of what he described as a war imposed on Iran by the United States and Israel. He urged international actors to act responsibly to prevent further deterioration of the situation.
Motegi reportedly voiced concern over the ongoing tensions and said Japan remains prepared to assist in reducing regional instability through diplomatic channels.
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