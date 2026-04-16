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EU Delegation Meets Venezuela’s Delcy Rodríguez in Caracas
(MENAFN) Venezuela has held high-level discussions with a European Union delegation in Caracas, in what appears to be a step toward improving and expanding diplomatic relations between the two sides, according to reports.
Acting President Delcy Rodríguez received EU representatives at the Miraflores Palace on Wednesday, where both parties reportedly explored the idea of entering a “new phase” in bilateral relations centered on dialogue, cooperation, and mutual respect.
The talks included Pelayo Castro, deputy director-general for the Americas at the European External Action Service, and María Antonia Calvo Puerta, the EU’s chargé d’affaires in Venezuela. Discussions focused on establishing a framework for future cooperation and identifying sectors where both sides could work together more closely.
According to official accounts, the meeting aimed to lay the foundation for structured engagement and to strengthen diplomatic communication channels between Caracas and Brussels. The dialogue reportedly followed a recent European proposal encouraging adjustments in relations with Venezuelan officials, including considerations related to sanctions policy and political engagement.
Earlier the same day, EU representatives also met with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil to review possible areas of technical cooperation. Gil said the talks explored ways to deepen ties between Venezuela and Europe within a framework of respect and shared benefit.
He stated that both sides discussed “strategies to strengthen cooperation between Europe and our country, always within a framework of respect, dialogue, and mutual benefit for our peoples.”
The meeting reflects broader efforts by Venezuela to rebuild and diversify its international relationships amid shifting geopolitical dynamics, with both sides signaling openness to continued engagement.
Acting President Delcy Rodríguez received EU representatives at the Miraflores Palace on Wednesday, where both parties reportedly explored the idea of entering a “new phase” in bilateral relations centered on dialogue, cooperation, and mutual respect.
The talks included Pelayo Castro, deputy director-general for the Americas at the European External Action Service, and María Antonia Calvo Puerta, the EU’s chargé d’affaires in Venezuela. Discussions focused on establishing a framework for future cooperation and identifying sectors where both sides could work together more closely.
According to official accounts, the meeting aimed to lay the foundation for structured engagement and to strengthen diplomatic communication channels between Caracas and Brussels. The dialogue reportedly followed a recent European proposal encouraging adjustments in relations with Venezuelan officials, including considerations related to sanctions policy and political engagement.
Earlier the same day, EU representatives also met with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil to review possible areas of technical cooperation. Gil said the talks explored ways to deepen ties between Venezuela and Europe within a framework of respect and shared benefit.
He stated that both sides discussed “strategies to strengthen cooperation between Europe and our country, always within a framework of respect, dialogue, and mutual benefit for our peoples.”
The meeting reflects broader efforts by Venezuela to rebuild and diversify its international relationships amid shifting geopolitical dynamics, with both sides signaling openness to continued engagement.
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