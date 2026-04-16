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Palestinian Legal Team Prepares ICC War Crimes Complaint Over Detainees
(MENAFN) An international legal team representing Palestinian victims has announced plans to submit a complaint to the International Criminal Court (ICC), alleging war crimes and crimes against humanity involving Palestinian detainees.
In a press statement issued on April 15, the lawyers said they will file the complaint with the ICC Prosecutor’s Office on Friday as part of ongoing efforts to document and seek accountability for alleged violations of international humanitarian law.
The filing is being submitted on behalf of Palestinian victims and focuses on alleged mistreatment of detainees, which the legal team says amounts to serious breaches of international legal standards.
According to the statement, the lawyers aim to draw attention to what they describe as the “systematic nature” and “grave severity” of the alleged violations, arguing that they fall within the ICC’s jurisdiction.
The complaint also raises concerns about a recently approved Israeli law relating to the death penalty for Palestinian prisoners, which the legal team argues does not meet internationally recognized fair trial protections.
It states that the law, passed by the Knesset on March 30, 2026, raises additional legal concerns under international standards governing due process.
In a press statement issued on April 15, the lawyers said they will file the complaint with the ICC Prosecutor’s Office on Friday as part of ongoing efforts to document and seek accountability for alleged violations of international humanitarian law.
The filing is being submitted on behalf of Palestinian victims and focuses on alleged mistreatment of detainees, which the legal team says amounts to serious breaches of international legal standards.
According to the statement, the lawyers aim to draw attention to what they describe as the “systematic nature” and “grave severity” of the alleged violations, arguing that they fall within the ICC’s jurisdiction.
The complaint also raises concerns about a recently approved Israeli law relating to the death penalty for Palestinian prisoners, which the legal team argues does not meet internationally recognized fair trial protections.
It states that the law, passed by the Knesset on March 30, 2026, raises additional legal concerns under international standards governing due process.
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