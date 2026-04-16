Bayern, Arsenal Reach Champions League Semis As Real Madrid Crash Out
In one of the standout ties, Bayern Munich secured a thrilling 4-3 victory over Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena, overturning a late deficit to win 6-4 on aggregate and book a place in the semi-finals.
The match saw end-to-end action with multiple lead changes, but a red card for Real Madrid in the second half shifted momentum, allowing Bayern to capitalize and score twice in the closing stages.
In another quarter-final, Arsenal edged past Sporting CP with a 1-0 aggregate win, after a goalless draw in London following their narrow victory in the first leg.
The results confirm Bayern Munich and Arsenal as semi-finalists, capping an intense round of fixtures marked by late drama and high-quality performances.
The Champions League remains Europe's most prestigious club competition, featuring elite teams battling across two-legged knockout ties for continental supremacy.
Both Bayern and Arsenal have shown strong form this season, combining attacking depth and tactical discipline to progress against top-level opposition.
In the semi-finals, Bayern Munich will face Paris Saint-Germain, while Arsenal are set to take on Atletico Madrid in two highly anticipated matchups.
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