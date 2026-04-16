Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Bayern, Arsenal Reach Champions League Semis As Real Madrid Crash Out

Bayern, Arsenal Reach Champions League Semis As Real Madrid Crash Out


2026-04-16 03:55:45
(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The quarter-final stage of the UEFA Champions League concluded with Bayern Munich and Arsenal advancing, while Real Madrid were eliminated after a dramatic round of matches.

In one of the standout ties, Bayern Munich secured a thrilling 4-3 victory over Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena, overturning a late deficit to win 6-4 on aggregate and book a place in the semi-finals.

The match saw end-to-end action with multiple lead changes, but a red card for Real Madrid in the second half shifted momentum, allowing Bayern to capitalize and score twice in the closing stages.

In another quarter-final, Arsenal edged past Sporting CP with a 1-0 aggregate win, after a goalless draw in London following their narrow victory in the first leg.

The results confirm Bayern Munich and Arsenal as semi-finalists, capping an intense round of fixtures marked by late drama and high-quality performances.

The Champions League remains Europe's most prestigious club competition, featuring elite teams battling across two-legged knockout ties for continental supremacy.

Both Bayern and Arsenal have shown strong form this season, combining attacking depth and tactical discipline to progress against top-level opposition.

In the semi-finals, Bayern Munich will face Paris Saint-Germain, while Arsenal are set to take on Atletico Madrid in two highly anticipated matchups.

MENAFN16042026000228011069ID1110989848



Khaama Press

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search