Tejas Networks' Shares Tank 6 Pc After Rs 211 Crore Q4 Loss, Revenue Down 82 Pc

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Tata Group-backed Tejas Networks' shares plunged nearly 6 per cent in early trade on Thursday after the company's January–March quarter (Q4) earnings disappointed traders and investors.

The BSE 500 stock declined as much as 5.86 per cent to Rs 423.50, hitting an intraday low, compared with its previous close of Rs 449.90. The fall came after the company reported its fifth straight quarterly loss in Q4 FY26, with revenue also declining sharply year-on-year.

Tejas Networks, which designs, develops and sells telecom and networking equipment for high-speed communication networks, posted a net loss of Rs 211 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with a loss of Rs 72 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company had earlier posted losses of Rs 194 crore in Q1 FY26, Rs 307 crore in Q2 FY26, and Rs 197 crore in Q3 FY26, taking total FY26 losses to Rs 909 crore. However, the company had reported a profit of Rs 447 crore in FY25.

In terms of revenue, it witnessed a decline of 82.53 per cent year-on-year to Rs 333 crore in Q4 from Rs 1,907 crore in the year-ago period.

For the full year, revenue fell 88 per cent to Rs 1,103 crore from Rs 8,923 crore in FY25.

On the operating front, EBITDA turned negative at Rs 118 crore compared with a profit of Rs 121.5 crore a year earlier, while margins also slipped into negative territory at (-) 35 per cent versus 6 per cent in Q4 FY25.

The company's order book stood at Rs 1,514 crore as of March, up 49 per cent year-on-year. Net debt stood at Rs 3,531 crore, while gross debt was Rs 4,035 crore.

In past trends, the stock is down over 4 per cent so far in 2026. It has gained 11 per cent month-to-date, after a 25 per cent fall in January, a 29 per cent rise in February, and an 11.7 per cent decline in March.