DMK's S Kathiravan Campaigns In Manachanallur, Highlights Development

DMK candidate S Kathiravan and Manachanallur Assembly constituency MLA S Kathiravan toured the constituency as part of his campaign on Thursday morning to seek votes. He canvassed in areas including Pichandarkovil, Koothur, Inam Kalpalayam, Eechampatti, Thathamangalam, Thaluthalapatti, Palayur, 94 Kariyamanickam, and Aykudi panchayats, seeking votes for the Rising Sun symbol. He received an enthusiastic response from the public.

Development and Welfare Work Highlighted

Addressing the people, Kathiravan said that over the past five years, the needs and demands of the constituency residents were carefully addressed, and several development works were carried out in villages using MLA constituency development funds and various Tamil Nadu government schemes. He stated, "Priority was given to basic infrastructure such as roads, drinking water, streetlights, drainage, and sanitation. Development works worth crores of rupees were undertaken in several areas."

He added that welfare schemes benefiting women, students, and farmers have also been effectively delivered to households. Along with basic amenities, significant importance has been given to healthcare, sanitation, and education in the Manachanallur constituency.

Campaign Promises and Political Allegations

Kathiravan said that every village in the constituency is witnessing development and assured that, with continued public support, a "Dravidian Model 2.0" government under Chief Minister MK Stalin would bring further development and transform villages into self-sufficient units. He urged voters not to believe false propaganda and to cast their votes in his favour without division.

Alleges False Propaganda by Opposition

Alleging that the AIADMK alliance is unable to tolerate the public support he is receiving, Kathiravan said they are spreading false allegations. He further claimed that attempts are being made to intimidate youth volunteers, record misleading videos, and circulate them on social media to tarnish his image.

Stating that the opposition candidate fears defeat, he said such tactics are being used out of desperation. He appealed to the people to reject such attempts and respond through their votes.

He finally urged voters to support him again by casting their votes for the Rising Sun symbol and ensuring his victory for a second term. (ANI)

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