403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Senate Blocks Bid to Limit Trump’s War Powers in Iran Conflict
(MENAFN) The US Senate on Wednesday voted down a Democratic effort to restrict President Donald Trump’s authority over military action involving Iran.
Senator Tammy Duckworth’s War Powers Resolution was defeated by a 47–52 vote.
“Today, I'm forcing a vote on my War Powers Resolution to end Trump's needless and expensive war of choice against Iran,” Duckworth said on the US social media platform X ahead of the vote.
The outcome saw Republican Senator Rand Paul join Democrats in supporting the measure, while Democratic Senator John Fetterman opposed it. Republican Senator Jim Justice did not participate in the vote.
This marks the fourth time lawmakers have attempted to rein in presidential war powers related to Iran as the conflict stretches into its seventh week.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Democrats would continue pressing the issue if Republican opposition persists.
"If the Republicans vote no again, we will continue to force votes on these resolutions every week until either this war ends or the Republicans get the courage to stand up to Donald Trump," he said.
According to reports, 13 US service members have been killed since Operation Epic Fury against Iran began on Feb. 28.
Senator Tammy Duckworth’s War Powers Resolution was defeated by a 47–52 vote.
“Today, I'm forcing a vote on my War Powers Resolution to end Trump's needless and expensive war of choice against Iran,” Duckworth said on the US social media platform X ahead of the vote.
The outcome saw Republican Senator Rand Paul join Democrats in supporting the measure, while Democratic Senator John Fetterman opposed it. Republican Senator Jim Justice did not participate in the vote.
This marks the fourth time lawmakers have attempted to rein in presidential war powers related to Iran as the conflict stretches into its seventh week.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Democrats would continue pressing the issue if Republican opposition persists.
"If the Republicans vote no again, we will continue to force votes on these resolutions every week until either this war ends or the Republicans get the courage to stand up to Donald Trump," he said.
According to reports, 13 US service members have been killed since Operation Epic Fury against Iran began on Feb. 28.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment