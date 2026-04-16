Nation's Top Lobbyist Named One Of MSN's Top 10 Visionary Entrepreneurs

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Marty Irby, founder, president, and CEO of Capitol South, LLC, has been named one of MSN's Top 10 Visionary Entrepreneurs Making an Impact, reinforcing his status as one of the most effective advocates in our Nation's Capital. Irby, who was also honored as one of The Hill's Top Lobbyists for 2025 in December – an award Irby also received in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2023, and 2024 is one of the top-performing contract lobbyists among more than 12,500 registered advocates shaping federal policy across Congress and the Trump Administration. Irby, a former eight-time world champion equestrian, was also honored in 2020 by the late Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, for his work to enact federal policies that protect American equines.

A native of Mobile, Alabama, Irby has become a leading conservative voice on agriculture, national security, election integrity, autism awareness, and animal welfare. He has successfully advanced high-impact initiatives for clients including the Alabama Contract Poultry Growers Association, Animal Wellness Foundation, Moms for America, Competitive Markets Action (CMA), Mitchell's Place, Tranquility AI, Food Solutions Action, Tiger Century Aircraft, Inc., Miguel Serrano, the Environmental Working Group, and the American Saddlebred horse industry.

In recent years, Irby's work has strengthened national security through reforms in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), defeated the harmful EATS Act, advanced major wins in agriculture and animal welfare, and ensured proper oversight and accountability of critical USDA programs. Irby also worked to secure the enactment of legislation such as the Pet and Women Safety (PAWS) Act, Horseracing Integrity and Safety (HISA) Act, Sunscreen Innovation Act, the National All Schedules Prescription Reporting Reauthorization Act (NASPER) Act, Big Cat Public Safety Act, and Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture (PACT) Act where he was recognized by President Donald J. Trump in the Oval Office in 2019.

Irby's policy leadership has drawn national media attention, with coverage in Fox News, The Daily Caller, USA Today, PEOPLE Magazine, NBC News, Politico, Fox News, Sports Illustrated, ABC News, CBS News, CNN, and The Hill, elevating the profile of key consumer-focused causes.

Irby Responds to the Honor

“I am deeply honored to be recognized as one of MSN's Top Entrepreneurs Making an Impact,” said Marty Irby, President and CEO of Capitol South, LLC.“The victories we've worked to secure over the last 13 years - protecting American freedom, strengthening election integrity, creating awareness about autism, and defending American family farmers from trade associations that attempted to sell out livestock producers to Chinese multinational conglomerates and foreign adversaries, have helped create a paradigm shift in our culture and civilization.”

Irby's effectiveness stems from building strong alliances with conservative and reform-minded organizations, including The Heritage Foundation, Farm Action, the Organization for Competitive Markets, National Taxpayers Union, and Moms for America - whose 500,000 members helped block the China-backed EATS Act. Capitol South organized numerous Washington, D.C. fly-ins throughout the year, facilitating hundreds of meetings across Congress and the Administration and building bipartisan coalitions around critical policy priorities.

“We applaud Irby's tremendous work for Competitive Markets Action and his determination to defeat the EATS and so-called Save Our Bacon Acts that would nullify hundreds of state agriculture laws, undermine states' rights, and hand over American pork production to foreign adversaries in China,” said Clay Barclay, chairman of the board at Competitive Markets Action and former co-chair of the Young Republican National Federation.“I've known Marty for nearly 30 years, and he wakes up every morning ready to outwork everyone else and go the extra mile to achieve success for his clients. I've seen Marty's ability to build teams and coalitions of disparate people and organizations in person. He's worth far more than we pay him.”

“Marty Irby has been the most effective advocate for horses and those of us who love them that Washington, D.C., has ever seen,” said Monty Roberts, world-renowned horse trainer and 'The Man Who Listens to Horses.'“Irby's past work to end doping in American horse racing - and most recently his representation of leaders in the American Saddlebred industry - are historical markers that will outlive all of us in the horse world. I am proud to call him my friend.”

“We appreciate Marty's tremendous work in helping us fight corruption in Washington, D.C., and groups like the so-called National Cattlemen's Beef Association and National Pork Producers Council, who continue to put American family farmers out of business,” said Jonathan Buttram, president of the Alabama Contract Poultry Growers Association and treasurer of the Organization for Competitive Markets.“Irby's effective strategies and determination have brought so much progress that monopolistic trade groups hired a public relations firm to slander him because they cannot win on the merits of the issues themselves. Every time they attack Irby, they fail - and he earns more support and accolades. This is clear evidence that God is on our side, as Isaiah 54:17 says: 'No weapon formed against you shall prosper.'”

About Capitol South, LLC

Capitol South, LLC is a Washington, D.C.–based lobbying firm specializing in public affairs and advocacy at both the state and federal levels. Utilizing proven strategies and deep policy expertise, the firm advances legislation and regulatory solutions in agriculture, environmental policy, energy, appropriations, natural resources, artificial intelligence, and national security.