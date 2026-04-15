'Loyalty Delayed My Salary Growth By 4 Years': Microsoft Techie's Viral Post Triggers Debate Online
In a video posted on Instagram, Sailesh Gurung reflected on his early career decisions, calling“loyalty” his“biggest mistake” when it came to financial progression.
“The biggest mistake that delayed my salary growth by four years was loyalty,” he said in the video.Early Career At TCS
Gurung said he began his professional journey at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), where he worked for nearly four years. During this period, he said he remained consistent, focused on his work, and expected growth to follow over time.
However, he noted that the outcomes did not meet his expectations.
“The hikes were small, the growth was slow,” he said, adding that the experience led him to reassess his understanding of career progression.Watch the viral video here:'Comfort Zone' And Career Growth
In the caption accompanying his video, Gurung clarified that he remains grateful to TCS for providing a strong foundation, discipline and early career skills. At the same time, he said staying within a comfort zone may have limited his growth.
“For the longest time, I thought staying longer automatically meant growing more,” he wrote.Also Read | Oracle layoffs begin in California, 700 workers to be let go by June - Details
He added that the turning point came when he began focusing more intentionally on building skills and exploring new opportunities.
“The real shift happened when I started investing more intentionally in my growth, built the right skills, and finally stepped outside what felt safe,” Gurung said.Career Transition And Growth
Gurung outlined his career journey, which included moving from TCS to Deloitte and eventually to Microsoft. He described this transition as a key factor in accelerating his growth.
“That one decision changed everything: TCS - Deloitte - Microsoft,” he said.
He also emphasised that growth is not solely about switching jobs, but about recognising when it is time to move beyond familiar environments.Also Read | Claude AI outage hits thousands worldwide before full restoration
“Growth is not always about leaving. It's about recognising when you have outgrown the version of yourself that feels comfortable,” he added.Online Reactions
The post has drawn varied reactions from social media users, with many sharing their own experiences and perspectives on career growth and loyalty.
One user wrote,“Did the same for 6 years... later realised it's not loyalty, it's laziness.”
Another commented,“I've joined Deloitte as a fresher... trying to make a transition to FAANG by 2027. You're an inspiration.”
Some users offered alternative viewpoints, suggesting that factors such as location and opportunities also play a role in salary growth.Also Read | PCOS, hormonal issues increasing in women under 30: What experts say
“Your salary grew because you moved out... not just because of switching jobs,” one comment read.
Others responded with words of encouragement, urging continued growth and persistence.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
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