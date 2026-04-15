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TSX Flat By Noon
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, with tech and financial shares leading gains, as optimism around the possible resumption of Middle?East peace talks continued to lift investor sentiment.
The TSX Composite Index slid into the minus column 4.34 points to reach noon EDT Wednesday at 34,098.02.
The Canadian dollar edged ahead 0.14 cents at 72.78 cents U.S.
Technology shares were up on the TSX, with Shopify among the top gainers with a jump of $10.02, or 6.7%, to $172.10.
BRP?slumped $39.03, or 36.9%, to $68.21, its lowest level?since August, after the boat maker suspended its guidance, followed by rating downgrades by at least three brokerages.
U.S. President Donald Trump has said the war with Iran could end soon, telling the world to watch out for an "amazing two days" as U.S. forces imposed a blockade on Iranian ports.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange eked up 0.39 points midday to 1,040.40.
Seven of the 12 TSX subgroups were in the red Wednesday, as gold folded 2.8%, consumer discretionary stocks, fading 2.2%, and materials were off 1.8%.
The five subgroups in the green midday were led by information technology, up 2.7%, health-care, improving 0.9%, and real-estate, better by 0.6%.
ON WALLSTREET
The S&P 500 rose on Wednesday, moving closer to a new all-time intraday high, as investors remained hopeful about a possible end to the Iran war soon.
The Dow Jones Industrials dumped 205.84 points to break for lunch Wednesday at 48,330.15.
The broader index jumped 30.05 points to 6,997.43.
The NASDAQ gathered 246.72 points to 23,886.80.
The S&P 500 is now just 0.3% below its all-time high of 7,002.28, reached on Jan. 28.
Broadcom was a key winner in the session, rising 3%. This comes on the heels of Meta Platforms extending its partnership with Broadcom to deploy custom chips using the chipmaker's technology.
Shares of Bank of America rose 1.5% Wednesday after earnings topped expectations, with Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo pointing to a surge in capital markets activity and improving efficiency as key drivers.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury took a step back, raising yields to 4.29% from Tuesday's 4.25%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices regained 81 cents to $92.09 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices faded $19.20 to $4,830.90 U.S. an ounce.
Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, with tech and financial shares leading gains, as optimism around the possible resumption of Middle?East peace talks continued to lift investor sentiment.
The TSX Composite Index slid into the minus column 4.34 points to reach noon EDT Wednesday at 34,098.02.
The Canadian dollar edged ahead 0.14 cents at 72.78 cents U.S.
Technology shares were up on the TSX, with Shopify among the top gainers with a jump of $10.02, or 6.7%, to $172.10.
BRP?slumped $39.03, or 36.9%, to $68.21, its lowest level?since August, after the boat maker suspended its guidance, followed by rating downgrades by at least three brokerages.
U.S. President Donald Trump has said the war with Iran could end soon, telling the world to watch out for an "amazing two days" as U.S. forces imposed a blockade on Iranian ports.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange eked up 0.39 points midday to 1,040.40.
Seven of the 12 TSX subgroups were in the red Wednesday, as gold folded 2.8%, consumer discretionary stocks, fading 2.2%, and materials were off 1.8%.
The five subgroups in the green midday were led by information technology, up 2.7%, health-care, improving 0.9%, and real-estate, better by 0.6%.
ON WALLSTREET
The S&P 500 rose on Wednesday, moving closer to a new all-time intraday high, as investors remained hopeful about a possible end to the Iran war soon.
The Dow Jones Industrials dumped 205.84 points to break for lunch Wednesday at 48,330.15.
The broader index jumped 30.05 points to 6,997.43.
The NASDAQ gathered 246.72 points to 23,886.80.
The S&P 500 is now just 0.3% below its all-time high of 7,002.28, reached on Jan. 28.
Broadcom was a key winner in the session, rising 3%. This comes on the heels of Meta Platforms extending its partnership with Broadcom to deploy custom chips using the chipmaker's technology.
Shares of Bank of America rose 1.5% Wednesday after earnings topped expectations, with Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo pointing to a surge in capital markets activity and improving efficiency as key drivers.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury took a step back, raising yields to 4.29% from Tuesday's 4.25%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices regained 81 cents to $92.09 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices faded $19.20 to $4,830.90 U.S. an ounce.
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