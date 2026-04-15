Warnerâ€Tms Sydney Thunder Captaincy Under Cloud After Drink-Driving Charge: Report

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) The future of David Warner as captain of Sydney Thunder has reportedly come under scrutiny after the veteran opener was charged with a drink-driving offence in Sydney.

Warner, one of Australiaâ€TMs most accomplished batters, was stopped in the cityâ€TMs eastern suburbs on Easter Sunday, where he is alleged to have recorded a blood alcohol level of 0.104, more than twice the legal limit.

The 39-year-old batter, who stepped away from Test cricket in 2024, was subsequently taken to Maroubra Police Station for further testing. He is scheduled to appear before the Downing Centre Local Court on May 7.

The development has placed Cricket NSW in a delicate position, particularly given Warnerâ€TMs leadership role with the Thunder and the organisationâ€TMs long-standing association with road safety initiatives.

Responding to the situation, Cricket NSW chief executive Lee Germon acknowledged the seriousness of the matter while refraining from detailed comment due to ongoing legal proceedings.

"I can't say too much (about Warner's alleged drink-driving incident) because of the legal side of it. The allegations, of course, are concerning and we take them very seriously," Germon was quoted as saying by The West Australian.

"At Cricket NSW, we are strong advocates for safe driving, not drink-driving. We educate our players a lot in that area and we will support David through this process, knowing there's a court case coming up, but also look to educate our players even more on this really important matter,â€ he added.

Cricket NSW and the Thunder have been actively involved in promoting road safety awareness, including their annual fixture against Brisbane Heat, which is branded as the Road Safety Cup, a key campaign in partnership with government stakeholders.

Warnerâ€TMs captaincy, which was confirmed shortly after his leadership ban from the 2018 ball-tampering scandal was lifted, is now under review, with the governing body set to take a considered approach.

"Bear in mind, at the moment they are allegations, and the Sydney Thunder captaincy will be worked through in due course," Germon said.

He further emphasised Cricket NSWâ€TMs commitment to working closely with its partners, including Transport for NSW, as they navigate the situation.

"We're working really closely. Transport (for NSW) have been a long-term sponsor. A really important partner of ours, so we're talking with them about this, knowing that they'll be looking to us to take leadership in this particular issue and matter. And we are very prepared to do so. It's an important partnership for us and one that we want to keep going,â€ Germon said.

As the legal process unfolds, Warnerâ€TMs leadership position remains uncertain, with Cricket NSW expected to assess the matter carefully in the coming weeks.