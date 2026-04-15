Kazakhstan And Türkiye Discuss Expansion Of Energy Cooperation

Kazakhstan And Türkiye Discuss Expansion Of Energy Cooperation
The sides highlighted the strategic importance of the Baku-Tbilis-Ceyhan pipeline running through Türkiye, through which Kazakh oil is transported, and stressed that the exchange of experience in introducing innovations in the energy, coal, and related industries will elevate bilateral cooperation to a new level.
It was also noted that within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States, Kazakhstan and Türkiye, together with other member countries, are working on the establishment of a Cybersecurity Council and the CubeSat-12U satellite project. The sides pointed to strong potential for joint initiatives in IT education, fintech, cybersecurity, and e-government services.
Following the meeting, co-chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, the sides signed the protocol of the 14th meeting of the Kazakhstan-Türkiye Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation.
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