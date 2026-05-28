BJP Names First-Time MLA Abhishek Debroy As Tripura President

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, May 28 (IANS) In a move that surprised political circles in Tripura, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday appointed party MLA Abhishek Debroy as the new President of the BJP's state unit, replacing Rajib Bhattacharjee, who is also a Rajya Sabha member.

BJP National General Secretary and party headquarters in-charge Arun Singh, in a statement issued from New Delhi, said that BJP National President Nitin Nabin has appointed Abhishek Debroy as the President of BJP Tripura Pradesh.

The appointment of a new state BJP President in Tripura had long been overdue, with several names doing the rounds in political circles over the past many months for the crucial organisational post.

The 44-year-old Debroy, a first-time MLA, was elected from the Matarbari Assembly constituency in Gomati district of southern Tripura in the 2023 Assembly elections.

At present, he serves as a member of the BJP's Tripura state committee and had earlier held the post of President of the party's Gomati district unit.

A graduate in pharmacy, Debroy entered politics in 2001 through student activism and youth movements. Before joining the BJP in 2017, he held various positions in the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress, and later in the Youth Congress.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, outgoing state BJP President Rajib Bhattacharjee and several other senior party leaders congratulated Debroy on his appointment as the new chief of the party's Tripura unit.

Taking to X, Chief Minister Saha wrote:“Heartiest congratulations to Shri Abhishek Debroy Ji on being appointed as the President of BJP Tripura Pradesh. Confident that under his dynamic leadership and organisational vision, the party will grow stronger and continue working dedicatedly for the welfare of Tripura's people. Wishing him a successful tenure ahead.”

Rajib Bhattacharjee, in his social media post, said:“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Shri Abhishek Debroy for his appointment as the President of the BJP Tripura State unit. I firmly believe that under his dynamic leadership and organisational foresight, the party will grow even stronger and continue to work tirelessly and with dedication for the welfare of the people of Tripura.”