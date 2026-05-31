403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Army Advances North of Litani River, Reach Outskirts of Nabatieh
(MENAFN) The Israeli army has pushed into areas north of the Litani River and reached the outskirts of Nabatieh city in southern Lebanon, according to a senior Lebanese military source speaking to reports on Saturday.
The source said Israeli forces had entered several villages and towns north of the river, including Zawtar al-Sharqiyah and Shqif Arnoun, and had advanced toward the edge of Nabatieh city.
The report also indicated that the incursion has been accompanied by intensified Israeli strikes and movements into additional villages and towns further south.
According to the same source, the Lebanese army has withdrawn from positions in certain villages and towns that came under Israeli control, citing efforts to protect the safety of its personnel. It also noted that Israeli attacks resulted in casualties among Lebanese soldiers.
“There is no presence of the Lebanese army in areas where the occupation is present in southern Lebanon,” the source added.
The Lebanese military source further stated that the army’s current priority is maintaining internal stability amid the ongoing escalation, which reportedly took place ahead of US-hosted military discussions involving Israel and Lebanon earlier in the week.
The source said Israeli forces had entered several villages and towns north of the river, including Zawtar al-Sharqiyah and Shqif Arnoun, and had advanced toward the edge of Nabatieh city.
The report also indicated that the incursion has been accompanied by intensified Israeli strikes and movements into additional villages and towns further south.
According to the same source, the Lebanese army has withdrawn from positions in certain villages and towns that came under Israeli control, citing efforts to protect the safety of its personnel. It also noted that Israeli attacks resulted in casualties among Lebanese soldiers.
“There is no presence of the Lebanese army in areas where the occupation is present in southern Lebanon,” the source added.
The Lebanese military source further stated that the army’s current priority is maintaining internal stability amid the ongoing escalation, which reportedly took place ahead of US-hosted military discussions involving Israel and Lebanon earlier in the week.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment