'People Live Without Fear': Biker Who Crossed 59 Countries Lauds UAE 'Calm' Amid War

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When Dr Singara Vadivel arrived in the UAE on his motorcycle, the country was in the news due to the US-Israel-Iran war. But what he saw on the ground was different from what he heard or read in the media.

He found life in the UAE was calm and normal, and people were going about their daily routines, heading to work, meeting friends, and spending time with family as usual. Despite the headlines, Dr Vadivel described the environment in the UAE as stable and well-manage.

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“Life continues with normalcy here. People from different nationalities live and work together without fear and with a sense of shared purpose. What I saw was calm, resilience and coexistence,” said Dr Vadivel.

An Indian-origin American technologist and former Silicon Valley professional, Dr Vadivel began a solo motorcycle journey around the world at the age of 58. He has now travelled across 59 countries, riding a BMW R1250 GSA, with a mission to promote artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure, especially in Africa.

However, his journey did not begin with motorcycling. He said the idea came slowly as he began to feel life had become predictable.“I felt I was not truly living, but simply following a routine,” he said.

Motorcycling was something he had never explored before. At 50, he learnt to ride, and a short solo trip soon after changed his perspective completely.

“That experience gave me clarity. It felt like an inner journey through an outer journey. That is when I decided to explore the world.”

Today, his days on the road are simple but uncertain. He rides long distances across countries, often not knowing where he will stay at night or what challenges he may face.

“This is not like tourism. You don't always have a plan. You learn to adapt, take one step at a time, and keep moving forward,” said Dr Vadivel.

His journey has taken him across continents, through different cultures, climates and situations, before reaching the UAE as part of this long ride.

He said his experience in the UAE stood out because of the contrast between perception and reality.

“When you hear about tensions, you expect things to feel uncertain,” he said.“But here, the reality on the ground feels stable and well-managed. It reminded me that what people experience in their daily lives can be very different from what we see in the news.”

Along the way, Vadivel has also been using his journey to engage with communities, students and professionals, sharing his knowledge of artificial intelligence and digital development.

He believes technology should not be reserved for a few.“Technology should not be a privilege. It should reach people who need it the most.”

Despite the purpose behind his journey, he said that the biggest change has been personal.“It is not about how many countries you visit. Over time, the journey becomes something deeper. It changes you from within,” he said.

He recalled an incident near Ushuaia, Argentina, in which he was involved in an accident and found himself in a difficult situation. A local mechanic helped repair his bike without expecting anything in return.“In that moment, I realised how strong a human connection can be. Even in uncertainty, there is kindness.”

In another difficult experience in Mozambique, he was involved in an accident that led to police and court procedures. Instead of leaving, he chose to stay and take responsibility until the situation was resolved.“That was one of the toughest phases of my journey. It tested me not just as a traveller, but as a human being.”

After travelling across many countries, Dr Vadivel said he has noticed a common thread among people everywhere.“People are looking for the same things, like a sense of belonging, dignity and peace,” he said.

Reflecting on his journey, he said it has been less about distance and more about personal change.“This journey is not just about crossing countries. It is about understanding life in a deeper way.”

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