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US President Hints At New Round Of Negotiations With Iran
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) US President Donald Trump hinted at a new round of negotiations between his country and Iran, saying, "Something could happen over the next two days in Pakistan."Trump told a New York Post reporter in Islamabad, "You should stay there, really, because something could be happening over the next two days, and we're more inclined to go there."Asked about the possibility of holding a new round of talks between the two countries in Geneva, the US president said, "Why should we go to some country that has nothing to do with it"The US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire but talks in Pakistan last week failed to produce any significant progress. In response, the US president ordered a blockade of Iranian ports to increase pressure on Tehran.
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