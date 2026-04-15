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South Korea Sends Humanitarian Aid to Iran Amid Ongoing Tensions
(MENAFN) South Korea has decided to provide humanitarian assistance to Iran as regional tensions continue despite a fragile ceasefire between the United States and Iran, according to reports.
The South Korean foreign ministry said the aid is intended to help ease worsening humanitarian conditions in affected areas, noting that it will be delivered through the International Committee of the Red Cross.
The package, valued at $500,000, comes as the conflict that began in late February has reportedly caused significant casualties and displacement, with millions affected inside Iran.
Officials in Seoul have previously provided additional humanitarian support to Lebanon, which has also been heavily impacted by regional hostilities.
According to reports, the move comes shortly after rare direct talks between US and Iranian representatives were held in Pakistan, though those discussions ended without a clear agreement.
South Korea’s president also urged all sides to pursue peace efforts, emphasizing the importance of human rights and drawing lessons from past conflicts, according to reports.
The South Korean foreign ministry said the aid is intended to help ease worsening humanitarian conditions in affected areas, noting that it will be delivered through the International Committee of the Red Cross.
The package, valued at $500,000, comes as the conflict that began in late February has reportedly caused significant casualties and displacement, with millions affected inside Iran.
Officials in Seoul have previously provided additional humanitarian support to Lebanon, which has also been heavily impacted by regional hostilities.
According to reports, the move comes shortly after rare direct talks between US and Iranian representatives were held in Pakistan, though those discussions ended without a clear agreement.
South Korea’s president also urged all sides to pursue peace efforts, emphasizing the importance of human rights and drawing lessons from past conflicts, according to reports.
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